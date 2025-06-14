2026 Olympics: listening to Bill Guerin talk, Caufield and Hutson must not like their chances

The Canada/U.S. games, they weren’t very offensive, but they were very physical, and you have to be able to play that style of hockey. – Bill Guerin
U.S. Olympic hockey: Projecting the men’s First 6, stock watch on the rest of the roster
ICYMI First 6 USA Olympians will be revealed Monday at 1 pm ET https://t.co/frmTfdjIPY – Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) June 14, 2025
CONNOR MCDAVID! GOLDEN GOAL
( @espn) pic.twitter.com/5SfckC5oAU – TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 21, 2025
Overtime
On a scale of 1-10, how happy would you be if the #GoHabsGo drafted 6’4″ winger Lynden Lakovic?@NCloutierTVA: “He oozes talent and upside… From talking to him, I don’t worry about his character “#thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/oPwFpuSg25
– The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) June 14, 2025
6-0 @chavisdavis7!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xmntT2CeXS
– Montreal Alouettes (@MTLAlouettes) June 14, 2025
Good news in Boston. https://t.co/Z8GZZrdN1T
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 14, 2025