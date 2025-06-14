2026 Olympics: listening to Bill Guerin talk, Caufield and Hutson must not like their chances

The Canada/U.S. games, they weren’t very offensive, but they were very physical, and you have to be able to play that style of hockey. – Bill Guerin

U.S. Olympic hockey: Projecting the men’s First 6, stock watch on the rest of the roster ICYMI First 6 USA Olympians will be revealed Monday at 1 pm ET https://t.co/frmTfdjIPY – Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) June 14, 2025

Overtime

On a scale of 1-10, how happy would you be if the #GoHabsGo drafted 6’4″ winger Lynden Lakovic?@NCloutierTVA: “He oozes talent and upside… From talking to him, I don’t worry about his character “#thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/oPwFpuSg25 – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) June 14, 2025

Good news in Boston. https://t.co/Z8GZZrdN1T – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 14, 2025

Next February, the attention of the sporting world will turn to Italy, where the next Olympic Games will be held. And for the hockey world, it will be particularly special… because the NHL players will finally be back.They haven’t been since 2014, after all.So, inevitably, we’re starting to think more and more about what the teams are going to look like. And when we look at that at the Canadiens, the case of the United States is particularly interesting.The Montreal team is banking on the services of Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson, both of whom are loaded with talent and look like real candidates to take part in the Olympic tournament. That said, there’s a lot of talent south of the border… and it won’t be easy for them to carve out a place.And as if it wasn’t hard enough, Bill Guerin (who is the GM of Team USA) chatted to Michael Russo about the Olympics… and his words can’t reassure the two Habs players:Caufield and Hutson, as talented as they are, aren’t exactly physical guys. Both are smaller players who are best known for their ability to blacken the score sheet… but not in the checking column.Guerin notes, however, that he knows he won’t face the Canadiens every game, and that he needs versatility to play many different types of hockey, but we agree that the goal south of the border is to beat the Canadiens.You know, the one who beat him in the grand final of the 4 Nations Confrontation.Obviously, the U.S. will be more interested in players who can shuffle. A guy like Tage Thompson, for example, earned points with a big performance at Worlds and might be hard to ignore.And the fact that Caufield and Hutson decided not to go to Worlds is also something that could work against them. They didn’t get a chance to showcase their skills while the country was winning the gold medal… but above all, we know how much the fact of appearing at other competitions weighs in Team USA’s decision-making balance.The first six players to represent the USA at the Olympics will be announced on Monday afternoon. We shouldn’t expect Caufield or Hutson to be among them… and we can even assume that they won’t be part of the team’s final line-up.Maybe they’ll need injuries to some players to have a chance (Hutson would have a better chance if a guy like Quinn Hughes were sidelined, say), but as things stand, Guerin doesn’t sound like someone who wants to invite Caufield and Hutson to the Olympics.– Interesting.– Still!– The Red Sox need him.