Remontée: Corey Perry stood up in the locker room after the 1st period to motivate the Oilers

In Montreal, we got to know Corey Perry.He quickly became a fan favorite because he gave it his all, night after night.

Oh, and his leadership qualities also charmed everyone in town. Today, at 40, he continues to help the Oilers in his own way…

The veteran has been scoring goals (9) since the start of the playoffs, but his impact is even greater than that.

Because yesterday, after the first period, when the Oilers were losing 3-0 to the Panthers in Game 4 of the final… Perry got up to talk to his boys.

He may well have changed the story of the game, because he made it clear to his teammates that he didn’t like the way they had responded in the first 20 minutes.

According to multiple Oilers, Corey Perry had some choice words for his teammates during the first intermission. Edmonton had been terrible in the first 20 minutes, and he wasn’t going to let it stand. @THNRyanKennedy has the story: https://t.co/2WKvQHw8yT – The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) June 13, 2025

The result?The Oilers rallied to tie the game at 3-3 and scored in overtime, when the score was 4-4.Great Corey Perry.

After the game, the Oilers’ top players made a point of throwing him flowers.

Leon Draisaitl praised him, saying that Perry is such an important part of the Oilers on and off the ice… and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had something similar to say :

He’s a guy that everyone in the dressing room respects enormously because he’s been through it all. So when he speaks, it means a lot and I think we reacted well. – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

It’s often said that the presence of veterans and guys who have already won within a club is important.

And seeing Perry act like that and help his teammates keep their heads is a wicked good example.So much the better for the Oilers, if Perry is able to help the club at this level.

And that’s why I’d like to see them win the Stanley Cup – for McDavid and Draisaitl… but also for Perry, who deserves to lift the trophy one last time before he retires.

Overtime

– Times change!

NHL debut and first NHL shutout for the future @NHL MVP pic.twitter.com/eQnlqT35k4 – Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) June 13, 2025

– Good point.

If you’re Florida can you pay Bennett more than Sam Reinhart ($8.6)? Tkachuk and Barkov earn $9.5 and $10 million respectively. #Timetohunt – Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) June 13, 2025

– To be continued.