Oilers tie series at two in extremis

MCDAVID AND THE OILERS LOCK IN AND WIN IT IN OVERTIME
It was a rather last-minute victory for Connor McDavid’s team.
The second goalie did well in relief, stopping 22 shots and allowing just one goal. If I were the coach, I’d send him into the fray on Saturday.
It’s the first time in history that a team has won a Cup Final match after trailing 0-3 after one period.
LEON DRAISAITL DELIVERS IN OT!
GOTTA SEE IT: FOR THE FIRST TIME IN GAME 4 THE OILERS HAVE THE LEAD!!!!
Jake Walman buries his first of the #StanleyCup Final
REINHART COMES THROUGH IN THE CLUTCH WITH THE GAME-TYING GOAL
Edmonton may have won, but Paul Maurice’s team deserved the victory.
Out of 500 simulations, the visitors won this game 12.2% of the time…
Extended
– Matthew Tkachuk has had his hat trick stolen.
– What a shot!
Nurse rips one under the bar
– Scorers from game number four.