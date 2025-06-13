Skip to content
Oilers tie series at two in extremis
Raphael Simard
Last night, the Oilers and Panthers faced off in game four of the final series.

Florida, at home, could take a 3-1 lead in the series and, thus, be one win away from the Stanley Cup.

But Edmonton won another game in overtime (5-4) to tie the series at two.

It was a rather last-minute victory for Connor McDavid’s team.

After one period, they were down 3-0.

After the third goal, Stuart Skinner made way for Calvin Pickard.

The second goalie did well in relief, stopping 22 shots and allowing just one goal. If I were the coach, I’d send him into the fray on Saturday.

It’s the first time in history that a team has won a Cup Final match after trailing 0-3 after one period.

What a comeback!

Of course, it was Leon Draisaitl who sealed the win in overtime. His fourth overtime winner of the playoffs.

An NHL record.

With just under 6:30 left in the game, Jake Walman gave his team the lead for the first time.

What a shot!

But Sam Reinhart, late in the game, sent everyone into overtime.

Edmonton may have won, but Paul Maurice’s team deserved the victory.

Out of 500 simulations, the visitors won this game 12.2% of the time…

Both teams return to action on Saturday in Canada, 8pm.

The series is now two of three.


– Matthew Tkachuk has had his hat trick stolen.

– What a shot!

– Scorers from game number four.

(Credit: NHL.com )
