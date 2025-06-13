Oilers tie series at two in extremis

Credit: Last night, the Oilers and Panthers faced off in game four of the final series. Florida, at home, could take a 3-1 lead in the series and, thus, be one win away from the Stanley Cup. But Edmonton won another game in overtime (5-4) to tie the series at two. MCDAVID AND THE OILERS LOCK […]

MCDAVID AND THE OILERS LOCK IN AND WIN IT IN OVERTIME This series is all tied up at 2-2 heading back to Edmonton pic.twitter.com/CzyeC0Nclo – ESPN (@espn) June 13, 2025

Last night, the Oilers and Panthers faced off in game four of the final series.Florida, at home, could take a 3-1 lead in the series and, thus, be one win away from the Stanley Cup.But Edmonton won another game in overtime (5-4) to tie the series at two.

It was a rather last-minute victory for Connor McDavid’s team.

MATTHEW TKACHUK CONVERTS ON THE 5-ON-3 TO OPEN THE SCORING IN GAME 4 pic.twitter.com/IHQgEbwVi7 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 13, 2025

MATTHEW TKACHUK AGAIN pic.twitter.com/poMQFH27ON – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 13, 2025

LUNDELL MAKES IT 3-0 CATS pic.twitter.com/8LxkDZTlZA – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 13, 2025

After one period, they were down 3-0.After the third goal, Stuart Skinner made way for Calvin Pickard.

The second goalie did well in relief, stopping 22 shots and allowing just one goal. If I were the coach, I’d send him into the fray on Saturday.

It’s the first time in history that a team has won a Cup Final match after trailing 0-3 after one period.

LEON DRAISAITL DELIVERS IN OT! THE OILERS TIE THE #STANLEYCUP FINAL WITH DRAI’S SUBWAY CANADA OT WINNER! pic.twitter.com/D1om10yWLv – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 13, 2025

GOTTA SEE IT: FOR THE FIRST TIME IN GAME 4 THE OILERS HAVE THE LEAD!!!! Jake Walman buries his first of the #StanleyCup Final Presented by Moosehead Breweries pic.twitter.com/ySw8xzWoGb – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 13, 2025

REINHART COMES THROUGH IN THE CLUTCH WITH THE GAME-TYING GOAL : GAME 4 OVERTIME IS UP NEXT ON SPORTSNET pic.twitter.com/omRgfqBx4s – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 13, 2025

What a comeback!Of course, it was Leon Draisaitl who sealed the win in overtime. His fourth overtime winner of the playoffs.With just under 6:30 left in the game, Jake Walman gave his team the lead for the first time.What a shot!But Sam Reinhart, late in the game, sent everyone into overtime.

Edmonton may have won, but Paul Maurice’s team deserved the victory.

Out of 500 simulations, the visitors won this game 12.2% of the time…

Both teams return to action on Saturday in Canada, 8pm.The series is now two of three.

– Matthew Tkachuk has had his hat trick stolen.

Ekholm denies Tkachuk’s hat trick attempt pic.twitter.com/goTzoN4mQ0 – Nasty Knuckles (@NastyKnuckles) June 13, 2025

– What a shot!

Nurse rips one under the bar : Oilers vs. Panthers Game 4 on Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/FkLW01yXWV – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 13, 2025

