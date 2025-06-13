Skip to content
Martin St-Louis thinks Nick Suzuki can be even better
Michaël Petit
Credit: Getty Images
This season, Nick Suzuki has truly been the cornerstone of the Montreal Canadiens.

The captain has taken his game to the next level, which includes him in some discussions as one of the NHL’s very good center players thanks to his versatility and, above all, his hockey IQ. After all, only five centers in the NHL this year have scored more points than Suzuki.

In 2024-25, he really took his game to the next level, and his 89 points can attest to that.

And coach Martin St-Louis had good things to say about his captain’s potential.

Some may think he’s approaching his potential as a first-rate center, but the coach believes he has even more to offer.

That’s what he mentioned on the Missin’ Curfew podcast.

Clicking on the YouTube video above will take you directly to the excerpt about the captain.

As St-Louis explained, he’s really taken a big step forward in the impact he’s having on the Montreal club.

MSL also wondered if there’s more to his potential, and he says there is, because his hockey IQ is so high that it’s hard to say no.

And that’s what makes Suzuki Suzuki.

He’s a real brain on the ice, doing literally everything apart from throwing down the gloves and demolishing opposing players with big checks the way Arber Xhekaj can.

Offensively and defensively, he plays a crucial role in the team and can only imagine breaking 90 points next year, especially with Ivan Demidov on the first powerplay.

And all that’s without mentioning the fact that he hasn’t missed a single game since the very beginning of his professional career. That adds a lot of value, for sure, because you can be pretty sure he’ll play the entire season (don’t worry, I’m touching wood as I write this).

And to hear St-Louis talk, he’s just scratching the surface of his potential.

The Habs can be very lucky to have a guy like Suzuki who makes the others better, who brings out the best in all players.

He’s not the most talkative captain, but he leads by example, and the members of the organization have quite a role model to follow.

Let’s just say there’s not much, if anything, to criticize in his game.


Overtime

– For those of you wondering where the trial of the 2018 Junior Team Canada scandal stands, the trial is over and the decision will be handed down on July 24.

– If you’re not sure who was nominated for the individual trophies this season, here’s a summary.

– According to Frank Seravalli, the Stars won’t trade Jason Robertson unless they get the right offer for his services.

– Nice message from Zibanejad on Chris Kreider.

Hey there…

