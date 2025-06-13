Skip to content
Marc-Olivier Cook
Martin St-Louis sang the praises of Arber Xhekaj
Credit: Getty Images
This season, Arber Xhekaj was left out a few times.

There was a certain surplus of defensemen in Montreal – especially on the left – and this didn’t work in the Sheriff’s favor.

Arber even had to watch two games of the series against the Capitals from the top of the catwalk, while his club was getting shuffled around…

But according to Martin St-Louis (who appeared on the Missin Curfew podcast) Xhekaj has what it takes to become an important player in Montreal, because he has some really useful assets.

The Habs head coach sang his player’s praises: according to St-Louis, Arber “doesn’t just fight” because he has a well-stocked tool bag.

Martin St-Louis speaks of Arber as a youngster with “great potential” and clearly wanted to give him some love:

We’ve heard some people say in the past that Martin St-Louis doesn’t like Arber Xhekaj.

That said, we understand that the Canadiens’ coach wasn’t about to go and plant the defender in the public square… but when you hear him talk, you can really believe that St-Louis likes what he sees in his youngster’s progression.

Because that’s what it’s all about: you can’t ignore the fact that Arber Xhekaj has really progressed in the last two years. He’s learning to become more complete instead of always thinking about throwing down the gloves, and perhaps that’s why St-Louis is stricter with him.

He wants to see him learn, and we know that Arber is working hard to improve too.

By giving him time, it could help #72 understand certain things even more… and if Xhekaj becomes responsible in his zone, improves his decision-making and continues to have a good first pass, it will help him succeed in the National League.

Martin St-Louis is able to put himself in his place because he went through some tougher times early in his career.

And the Habs head coach is perhaps the perfect person to teach the little things to Xhekaj, who has the qualities to become a key player in Montreal.


