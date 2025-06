Jonathan Marchessault and Alexis Lafrenière: the latest rumours about the Québécois

Teams have spoken to Nashville about Jonathan Marchessault, but there have been no discussions between the Preds & Marchessault’s camp about waiving his NMC. Maybe that changes but as of now, Preds do not expect to explore a trade involving the veteran winger. – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 12, 2025

Our informant @renlavoietva tempers rumors about the Québécois https://t.co/NZM3WZzNsh – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 13, 2025

Stanley Cup Game 4 reaction pod. Still can’t believe what we saw last night Also: news, information and analysis. Links to your preferred podcast, here:https://t.co/io7Mr1QEpm Enjoy! – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 13, 2025

Dennis Bernstein: The Kings could target Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller if they lose Vladislav Gavrikov to free agency – The Fourth Period – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 13, 2025

Québécois coach reportedly already interviewed https://t.co/sucWqfmrH6 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 13, 2025

Friedman on 32TP: “Jonathan Toews, sounds like it’s a couple of teams here, think Winnipeg’s in there, think Colorado’s in there…One of the other teams I suspect on Toews: Lightning” – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 13, 2025

NHL prospect Malcolm Spence explains why he’s taking his talents to Michigan and the NCAA route over major junior hockey. via @mndamico Read more: https://t.co/2CKankOXIW – RG (@TheRGMedia) June 13, 2025

Gavin McKenna became the third youngest player to win the @CHLHockey Player of the Year award pic.twitter.com/CRUM5UX9Ye – BarDown (@BarDown) June 13, 2025

Right now, two Québécois are the talk of the town: Jonathan Marchessault and Alexis Lafrenière.Both guys are seeing their names circulate on the market because their respective teams, the Predators and Rangers, haven’t necessarily had seasons that lived up to expectations.Who here saw both clubs out of the playoffs?But just because the two men’s names are circulating doesn’t automatically mean they’ll be traded. In fact, at the moment, it seems to be the opposite.David Pagnotta is of the opinion that Marchessault is not, barring a drastic change, on the way out.As for Lafrenière, Renaud Lavoie, who spoke to TVA Sports about the subject , doesn’t exactly seem to believe in a move away from New York for the first pick of the 2020 auction.He’d be very surprised to see him go, in any case.Elliotte Friedman, in his 32 Thoughts, made a similar point: if Alexis Lafrenière is ever available, it’s not the most widely known fact across the NHL.So we can probably expect him not to be traded between now and the draft or July 1. And often, big trades don’t necessarily happen at the end of the summer.It’s important to remember that things can change quickly, but the way things are going, it would take a change of course (i.e., a big, unexpected offer) to make the Rangers or Preds change their minds.Stay tuned this off-season, though.– Speaking of the Rangers.– Interesting.– Jonathan Toews in Tampa Bay?– A name to keep an eye on , in any case.– Mérité.