Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Jonathan Marchessault and Alexis Lafrenière: the latest rumours about the Québécois
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Jonathan Marchessault and Alexis Lafrenière: the latest rumours about the Québécois
Credit: Getty Images
Right now, two Québécois are the talk of the town: Jonathan Marchessault and Alexis Lafrenière.

Both guys are seeing their names circulate on the market because their respective teams, the Predators and Rangers, haven’t necessarily had seasons that lived up to expectations.

Who here saw both clubs out of the playoffs?

But just because the two men’s names are circulating doesn’t automatically mean they’ll be traded. In fact, at the moment, it seems to be the opposite.

David Pagnotta is of the opinion that Marchessault is not, barring a drastic change, on the way out.

As for Lafrenière, Renaud Lavoie, who spoke to TVA Sports about the subject, doesn’t exactly seem to believe in a move away from New York for the first pick of the 2020 auction.

He’d be very surprised to see him go, in any case.

Elliotte Friedman, in his 32 Thoughts, made a similar point: if Alexis Lafrenière is ever available, it’s not the most widely known fact across the NHL.

So we can probably expect him not to be traded between now and the draft or July 1. And often, big trades don’t necessarily happen at the end of the summer.

It’s important to remember that things can change quickly, but the way things are going, it would take a change of course (i.e., a big, unexpected offer) to make the Rangers or Preds change their minds.

Stay tuned this off-season, though.


overtime

– Speaking of the Rangers.

– Interesting.

– Jonathan Toews in Tampa Bay?

– A name to keep an eye on, in any case.

– Mérité.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content