“I can confirm that Mitch Marner will not be back in Toronto.”

Can confirm Mitch Marner will not be returning to Toronto. Will be playing for a new team come next season. #LeafsForever
– Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) June 13, 2025
Overtime
When you’re watching F1 in Montreal and suddenly you see Arber Xhekaj & Alex Newhook pic.twitter.com/laWo967dLq
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 13, 2025
Would you like the Canadiens to draft Braeden Cootes? #cootes #hockey #mtl pic.twitter.com/ZMKCegPcIM
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) June 13, 2025
With 129 points in 56 games, Gavin McKenna wins the CHL’s Most Valuable Player award. And to think he won’t be eligible for the draft until 2026! #lch #chl #nhl #hockey #mckenna pic.twitter.com/nKjMdBvzp5
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) June 13, 2025