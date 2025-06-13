Skip to content
Chris Kreider file: the Maple Leafs have been left behind
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
I’ve said it before: the Maple Leafs had to get Chris Kreider this summer.

Why? Because the Queen City club needs help up front in terms of players with character who can make a difference in the playoffs.

Talk to the Habs: they can make the difference…

Finally, the Maple Leafs saw the Anaheim Ducks pick him up. They were on his no-trade list, but the club managed to convince him to say yes and move.

According to Elliotte Friedman, Joel Quenneville’s presence made the difference. Having a veteran coach like him can really make a difference for the California club.

And now we understand that the Maple Leafs did indeed have their noses in the matter.

But according to David Pagnotta’s report, the Ducks were too far advanced in the file and were able to table a decent offer, which the Rangers – and the main interested party – accepted.

Would the American have wanted to go to Toronto? History doesn’t say.

But to me, there’s no denying it: the club had to push harder to get Chris Kreider’s contract from the Big Apple for two years and $6.5 million a year.

With Mitch Marner on his way out, it’s clear that the club would have had room in terms of payroll. And he fits the identity the Maple Leafs are trying to find.

Better luck next time… especially with Sam Bennett likely to elude them, as he’s likely to stay in sunny Florida. So, how will the club change its identity?


