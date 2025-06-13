Chris Kreider file: the Maple Leafs have been left behind

Stanley Cup Game 4 reaction pod. Still can’t believe what we saw last night
Also: news, information and analysis. Links to your preferred podcast, here:https://t.co/io7Mr1QEpm Enjoy! – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 13, 2025
.@TheFourthPeriod joins @EJHradek_NHL and Cory Schneider to discuss how the Chris Kreider trade went down and what’s next for both clubs.#FlyTogether | #NYR | #NHLTNFirstShift https://t.co/R1TCIoM7Qf pic.twitter.com/TfOqhfZjBe
– NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) June 12, 2025
David Pagnotta: Sam Bennett is pretty much locked in to stay in Florida; deal around 8×8 being discussed – NHL Network
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 13, 2025
overtime
On the day Joe Bowen announces he’ll give up his seat in the broadcast booth after next season, here’s a story I did for The Toronto Star on the guy who would be a great replacement. https://t.co/F9PZuh8o61
– Ken Campbell (@Ken_Campbell27) June 13, 2025
The Reds pitcher is not facing criminal charges, but things could change. https://t.co/OZ6KhE1ETf
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 13, 2025
Are we making a mistake by not including Blake Fiddler in virtually any mock 16th and 17th draft picks?
Five years after Guhle’s selection, the Western Beef becomes inviting again. https://t.co/CpiQG7FQCd – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) June 13, 2025