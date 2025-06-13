Chris Kreider file: the Maple Leafs have been left behind

Stanley Cup Game 4 reaction pod. Still can’t believe what we saw last night Also: news, information and analysis. Links to your preferred podcast, here:https://t.co/io7Mr1QEpm Enjoy! – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 13, 2025

David Pagnotta: Sam Bennett is pretty much locked in to stay in Florida; deal around 8×8 being discussed – NHL Network – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 13, 2025

overtime

On the day Joe Bowen announces he’ll give up his seat in the broadcast booth after next season, here’s a story I did for The Toronto Star on the guy who would be a great replacement. https://t.co/F9PZuh8o61 – Ken Campbell (@Ken_Campbell27) June 13, 2025

The Reds pitcher is not facing criminal charges, but things could change. https://t.co/OZ6KhE1ETf – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 13, 2025

Are we making a mistake by not including Blake Fiddler in virtually any mock 16th and 17th draft picks? Five years after Guhle’s selection, the Western Beef becomes inviting again. https://t.co/CpiQG7FQCd – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) June 13, 2025