Another Canadiens target: a scorer for the middle trios of the line-up

The Canadiens are looking for a second-line center. No one’s denying that.In an ideal world, the Canadiens are also looking for a defenseman who can eat up the minutes David Savard was able to take last year.But that doesn’t mean they’re not looking for something else. And it doesn’t mean that a more “minor” addition should be ruled out.In fact, as David Pagnotta and David Bernstein reported for The Fourth Period, the Canadiens are also evaluating their options for something else.Like what? Like a goal-scoring midfield winger (i.e., second or third line).Clearly, in an ideal world, the Canadiens would add a little scoring help. After all, scoring goals hasn’t been the Habs’ greatest strength this season.If only Patrik Laine could be a reliable solution…If the summer plan doesn’t change too much, a player like Kirby Dach or Alex Newhook could play on the wing with Laine, Ivan Demidov, Brendan Gallagher, Josh Anderson and Emil Heineman.Adding a marker wouldn’t be a luxury.Whether it’s playing with Ivan Demidov on the top-6 or on the third line, Martin St-Louis is going to need goals to repeat the feat of making the playoffs.We’ll see what happens.– Good morning, Taylor.– Makes sense.– To watch.