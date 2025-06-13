Skip to content
2025 Series: Calvin Pickard has a 7-0 record
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
In the first round, Stuart Skinner lost the first game against the Kings and also lost game #2. Calvin Pickard replaced him.

The result? Pickard won four straight games against the Kings to knock the L.A. club out of the playoffs. And then he went on to win the first two games against the Golden Knights.

By then, he had a 6-0 record in seven games. But on the first of those games, the loss went to Skinner.

The regular then picked up his net and won seven of the next nine games: two against Vegas, four against Dallas and the first game of the final, against the Panthers.

In some of those games, he looked invincible.

But since then, it’s been tough. He started every game in the final, but lost games two and three… and let’s just say it wasn’t thanks to him that the club won yesterday. The goalie change paid off.

So yes, Calvin Pickard now has a 7-0 record in nine games. He wasn’t involved in the decision in game #3 of the final.

When you look at the stats of the two guys, you realize that it’s not that different since the start of the playoffs. In terms of average and efficiency rate, it’s relatively similar.

The proof?

  • Skinner: 2.99, .891
  • Pickard: 2.69, .896
The difference between the two, however, is that Skinner’s ceiling and floor are higher and lower, respectively. In other words, when he’s good, he’s good… but when he’s bad, he’s bad.

Pickard, on the other hand, is more stable. What you see is what you get, as they say in the language of hockey.

Pickard (7-0) is more reliable than Skinner (7-6) at the moment. He hasn’t been pulled from his net once, which is different from the three times Skinner has been pulled.

Pickard isn’t the best goalie in the world, but he’s more stable. And right now, the Oilers need reliability.

To me, there’s no doubt that Skinner can’t start Game #5. Pickard helped change the momentum last night and he deserves the chance to play tomorrow night’s game.

Because even though hockey is won and lost as a team (Corey Perry’s speech after the first period and Leon Draisaitl’s goal in overtime are proof that it’s won as a team), the goalie remains important.


