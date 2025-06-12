“There will be expansion in Atlanta in the next few years”

Credit: When it comes to NHL expansion, there are a number of cities that come to mind. Of the lot? Houston, Atlanta, Quebec City, New Orleans, Kansas City, Omaha (Nebraska), Cincinnati, San Diego… But the longer this goes on, the more we understand that the idea of seeing a club return to Atlanta is growing. Yesterday, […]

When it comes to NHL expansion, there are a number of cities that come to mind.Of the lot?

Houston, Atlanta, Quebec City, New Orleans, Kansas City, Omaha (Nebraska), Cincinnati, San Diego…

But the longer this goes on, the more we understand that the idea of seeing a club return to Atlanta is growing.Yesterday, Forsyth County voted in favor of the final documentation that would allow the Krause Group to officially propose NHL expansion in Atlanta.

All indications, then, are that the group will be able to present its full proposal to the NHL in the coming weeks… and it prompted Allan Walsh to say this, on Twitter:

The NHL will bring a club to Atlanta within the next few years. – Allan Walsh

The NHL will be expanding to Atlanta within the next few seasons. https://t.co/m5r0he7ESe – Allan Walsh (@walsha) June 12, 2025

Atlanta has twice failed to retain its hockey team.After all, the Flames left Atlanta for Calgary in 1980, and the Thrashers headed to Winnipeg in 2011 to become the new Jets.So why would it work this time?

It’s worth noting that the southern U.S. market has grown considerably since the 2000s.

The Nashville Predators, the Carolina Hurricanes, the Vegas Golden Knights, the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Florida Panthers… These clubs have proven that it can work.

And in fact, Atlanta remains one of the biggest media markets without an NHL team. The league probably sees the economic potential (TV contract)… and we know that, in Gary Bettman’s eyes, the financial aspect is important.

But it still seems odd to see a club return to Atlanta for a third time. The plan has to be concrete for it to work, and the interest of the people who live there has to be there for it to work.

Still, I’m inclined to think it’s a bad idea…

