“There will be expansion in Atlanta in the next few years”

Houston, Atlanta, Quebec City, New Orleans, Kansas City, Omaha (Nebraska), Cincinnati, San Diego…
All indications, then, are that the group will be able to present its full proposal to the NHL in the coming weeks… and it prompted Allan Walsh to say this, on Twitter:
The NHL will bring a club to Atlanta within the next few years. – Allan Walsh
The NHL will be expanding to Atlanta within the next few seasons. https://t.co/m5r0he7ESe
– Allan Walsh (@walsha) June 12, 2025
It’s worth noting that the southern U.S. market has grown considerably since the 2000s.
The Nashville Predators, the Carolina Hurricanes, the Vegas Golden Knights, the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Florida Panthers… These clubs have proven that it can work.
And in fact, Atlanta remains one of the biggest media markets without an NHL team. The league probably sees the economic potential (TV contract)… and we know that, in Gary Bettman’s eyes, the financial aspect is important.
Still, I’m inclined to think it’s a bad idea…
Overtime
– Coming up.
Pierre LeBrun: The Blackhawks are looking to add up front, but won’t “chase something unreasonable” this July – The Athletic
(Note: the Blackhawks have been linked to Mitch Marner in past weeks)
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 12, 2025
– Who wins tonight?
GAME 4⃣
Will the Oilers even things up or do the Panthers take a 3-1 series lead?
: @EdmontonOilers vs. @FlaPanthers Game 4 of the #StanleyCup Final TONIGHT at 8p ET on @NHL_On_TNT, @SportsonMax, @Sportsnet, @TVASports pic.twitter.com/cpQIBqx6UF
– NHL (@NHL) June 12, 2025
– Wow!
An ALBATROS for Patrick Reed! The 4th in the history of the tournament!
Don’t miss any of the U.S. Open on RDS pic.twitter.com/Uf9DeZ0ia6
– RDS (@RDSca) June 12, 2025