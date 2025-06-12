Skip to content
The Penguins are the only real sellers: Hard to believe Crosby is happy right now
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images
If you look closely at the situation, you realize that things are tough in Pittsburgh.

And there are several reasons for this.

The Penguins are old, they don’t have any depth in the lineup because a number of picks / prospects have been used in trades in recent years to keep the team competitive, and now it feels like the good times are really over there. The club has already missed the playoffs for three years in a row…

But there’s more to it than that too.

There’s uncertainty about the organization because it’s up for sale. At this level, we’ve heard rumours that Mario Lemieux is interested in buying the Penguins… but we agree: on the ice, it wouldn’t change much in the short term.

Ah…

And that’s not even mentioning the fact that the Penguins are “the only real sellers” in the NHL right now. According to Pierre LeBrun (TSN 1050), the majority of teams that finished in the bottom half of the overall standings don’t want to sell, they want to improve.

Super.

You’ll understand that there are relatively easy connections to be made here with the Sidney Crosby situation.

And I don’t think I need to spell it out for you to understand what I’m getting at. We’ve been talking about this for some time now…

But, in reality, you have to ask yourself how #87 feels about all this. His club isn’t going anywhere, the Penguins have a new coach – with no NHL head coaching experience – in Dan Muse, the team’s paper line-up isn’t super impressive…

All in all, it’s hard to believe that Crosby is super-satisfied with what’s going on out there right now. He may want to be loyal to the organization that drafted him in 2005, but at some point, he has to start thinking about himself and what’s best for the rest of his career.

Because at 37 (38 as of August), he doesn’t have that many years left in his body to play in the NHL. And if he really wants to win, or at least give himself one last chance to lift the Stanley Cup… it won’t be in Pittsburgh.


