Stuart Skinner isn't exactly the most reliable goaltender in history. Sometimes he can be excellent… but sometimes he can also collapse in front of his net at the worst possible time for the Oilers.But that doesn't mean his wife and children deserve to die.Chloe Skinner, the Oilers' goalie's wife, recently told the Break the Ice podcast that she receives death threats to herself and her children when her husband plays poorly.Inevitably, it got people talking.We suspect that players' wives sometimes receive derogatory messages, but to have to deal with death threats, everyone agrees it doesn't make sense.Everyone agrees… except those who make them, unfortunately.Even if the guard isn't the most active on social networks, he's still aware of the situation. It must drive him crazy to know that his performances are having this effect on his family.As Renaud Lavoie, who spoke on BPM Sports this morning, said, there's a fine line between being taunted on the ice by an opponent and his wife's situation.And as Skinner is an emotional man, it can't be easy to deal with in the middle of a final.Let's not forget that in his last game, Skinner let his team down. But even so, the TVA Sports reporter said this morning on the radio that he expected Skinner, who is normally good in games 4 to 7 of a series, to be in front of the net – barring injury.Will the Oilers win tonight? Stay tuned.