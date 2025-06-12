Rumour corner: Zegras (again) offered to the Habs? Marner to Ottawa? Duchene to Montreal?

“Then, Max, do you hear things about the Canadiens?”
Yes, a lot! I’m told that if Pascal Vincent ever leaves Laval – which seems less and less likely – Daniel Jacob has a better chance of being asked to manage the Rocket than Sylvain Favreau.
And I was told that the goaltending situation, both in Montreal and Laval, wasn’t yet set in stone.
1. I don’t know how reliable this information is, since if I’d managed to validate it, I would have released it more officially and directly;
2. I don’t know whether it’s Daniel Jacob who has a chance of becoming head coach of the Rocket or Sylvain Favreau who doesn’t ;
3. I don’t know what Kent Hughes said to the Ducks this year;
4. I don’t know what it means exactly, a goaltending situation not set in stone in Montreal and Laval.
Five possible destinations for Mitch Marner
Jeff Marek confided on the most recent episode of his podcast The Sheet that the Senators would be a possibility for Mitch Marner. They’d be looking to make a splash move. I doubt, however, that Marner would want to play elsewhere in Ontario, should he leave the Leafs.
Jeff Marek: Ottawa is a darkhorse for Mitch Marner; ownership would love to make a splash – The Sheet
James Mirtle: Anaheim, Chicago, San Jose, Utah could put massive Draisaitl or higher level contracts in front of Marner – TSN 1050
To finish with Marner (this morning, at least), according to Frank Seravalli, the Maple Leafs and Mitch Marner’s agent aren’t very accommodating with each other. The option of a sign-and-trade would be pretty slim, let’s put it that way.
John Tavares not too expensive: forget it
Even though he’s been stripped of his “C” in Toronto and the pressure on the team is enormous, John Tavares has no intention of leaving the Queen City. He still hopes to win the Stanley Cup there.
And even though he’ll be 35 when next season starts, Tavares has no intention of accepting a deal worth less than $5 million. At least, that’s what Pierre LeBrun(TheAthletic) claims.
Pierre LeBrun: It’s a stretch to think the Leafs will get John Tavares at an AAV under $5 million per – The Athletic
Sam Bennett and Matt Duchene shouldn’t have to move
In closing, Sam Bennett and Matt Duchene are likely to extend their contracts with their current teams. Although some people I’ve spoken to claim to have run into Matt Duchene in Montreal in the last few days..
David Pagnotta: Sounds like there’s been progress on a Sam Bennett extension with Florida – The Fourth Period
James Mirtle: Matt Duchene is probably going to re-sign with Dallas – SN 590
