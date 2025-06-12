Skip to content
Rumor mill: Several teams interested in Bowan Byram
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images
Bowan Byram is coming off the best campaign of his young career.

He racked up 38 points this season with the Sabres, but there’s a little glitch in all that.

Buffalo has too many left-handed defensemen. As a result, Byram is currently among the players available on the market.

In fact, there is some interest in the services of the man himself.

According to Kevin Weekes, “several clubs” are looking into the possibility of acquiring him – which is hardly surprising.

Byram, the 4th overall pick in 2019, has such enormous potential…

I wonder what it would cost, though, to get him out of Buffalo.

Because let’s not forget: in March 2024, he was traded for Casey Mittelstadt, who was seen as the 2nd center of the future in Colorado.

So, will the Sabres be willing to go after big value for the defenseman?

With the season he just had… I’m thinking yes.

Mika Zibanejad: a name to watch

The Rangers are aggressive right now.

They’ve traded Chris Kreider to Anaheim, they’ve discussed the possibility of trading Alexis Lafrenière with other clubs at the combine…

But there’s also the name of Mika Zibanejad that’s getting a lot of attention in the Big Apple at the moment.

The Swedish forward has a no-movement clause, but according to David Pagnotta, we need to keep an eye on the situation

And keep an eye on K’Andre Miller, who could also be traded :

The Rangers are also in talks with clubs regarding defenseman K’Andre Miller and center Mika Zibanejad, who has a full non-movement clause. – David Pagnotta

Zibanejad will have to agree to lift his clause if he wants to leave New York.

But he’s just seen Chris Kreider do the same to go to Anaheim, and not everything is rosy at the moment with the Rangers.

And at 32, he still has a lot of hockey to give to a club, even if he has just had a (slightly) disappointing season with his 20-goal haul…

Two clubs in particular for Toews?

We know that Jonathan Toews officially wants to return to the game.

He’d like to choose his team between now and the draft… and of the lot, there are two clubs in particular that are the talk of the town right now.

According to Pierre LeBrun, the Jets and the Avalanche seem to be the most popular names in the Toews file right now:

In both cases, it makes sense.

Seeing that Winnipeg is in the running is not surprising because, after all, Toews comes from there.

And finishing his career on home soil must be quite appealing to him.

Especially when, on paper, the Jets have a nice club…

But the option of seeing him sign in Colorado is also interesting because he’d fill a significant need in the Avalanche line-up.

Adding Jonathan Toews – and his experience – to a third line behind Nathan MacKinnon and Brock Nelson, is certainly of interest to Colorado management.

But, at the same time, we know that the Avalanche’s payroll is tight: the club has only $1.2 million in projected cap space at the moment…

Will the Bruins trade the 7th pick?

After some tough times, and after trading several key players, the Bruins finished the season ranked 28th overall in the National League.

You don’t see that very often in Boston.

On the other hand, it did allow the Bruins to pick 7th overall in the upcoming NHL draft.

And according to what’s circulating… seeing the Bruins select a player with that pick isn’t guaranteed :

The Bruins would possibly like to move up into the top-5, but…

But if they’re not able to do that and they’re not satisfied at the level of players available at No. 7, they could also trade their pick in order to get immediate help.

Which, as it turns out, isn’t a particularly crazy idea. David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman are still part of the club, after all, and Boston needs to find a way to surround them a little better.

Two players in the Flames’ sights

In Calgary, we did everything we could to make the playoffs.

Led by Dustin Wolf’s brilliance in front of goal, the Flames almost got their ticket to the big dance.

But the Flames ultimately missed out on the playoffs, and clearly the organization wants to push the envelope even further.

According to Frank Seravalli, there are two popular names in the organization right now: JJ Peterka… and Marco Rossi.

I don’t hate the idea because on paper, the Flames have a good club – one that perhaps lacks a bit of offensive punch.

And we know that Rossi and Peterka have already proven themselves at that level since the start of their National League careers.

I therefore expect the Flames to be aggressive this summer in improving their forward line, and it’s true that the names Rossi and Peterka make sense.

Both forwards are young… and they could help the Flames – who are a little old – enjoy success for years to come.


