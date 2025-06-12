Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Over $32 million for Brad Marchand as a free agent at age 37: possible
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Over $32 million for Brad Marchand as a free agent at age 37: possible
Credit: Getty Images
Clearly, Brad Marchand has found the Fountain of Youth. Hint: it’s somewhere in Sunrise.

Because yes, Marchand is on the right team for him. The Panthers play an intense style of hockey, and let’s just say that having the Chief Rat to help play a style of hockey like the Florida club’s helps.

Plus, he likes to score in Stanley Cup finals. What more could you ask for?

Normally, when a player at the end of his career like this (I say this with all due respect, but the guy’s still 37) finds a niche, you’d expect him to try to stay.

But that may not be the case for the Maritime native.

In a piece on current rumours, Pierre LeBrun (The Athletic) mentioned that the door wasn’t closed with the Panthers on July 1, but that with Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad in town, Marchand isn’t necessarily the priority.

This could force him to go elsewhere.

What we need to understand is that Marchand could simply sign a small contract and stay in Florida. But clearly, the man the Bruins traded at the deadline is thinking big on the heels of a great playoff run and an increased cap hit.

How big?

It’s likely that Marchand will reach the free-agent market, where the total value of the deal will be a higher priority than the annual value of the contract.

I think he’ll get three or four years and easily more than $8 million a year. – Pierre LeBrun on Brad Marchand

In my book, four years at over eight million dollars a year for a guy who will be 41 in four years is a lot of money. That’s over $32 million…

The Panthers can’t afford that.

LeBrun mentioned that yes, Marchand is likely to consider the Maple Leafs. He could help change the dynamic there and I don’t know if I see another playoff club giving him that kind of money. At his age and with his style of play, it’s too much.

I’m not doubting the clubs’ interest… but $32 million is a hell of a lot of stock.

The Maple Leafs, desperate for a change, are crazy enough to give him that kind of money. And with Mitch Marner clearly on his way out, it could fit under the payroll.

Note that since 2017, Marchand has earned $6.125M per year.


overtime

– Of note.

– Good listening.

– Louis-Jean in the NAHL.

– Wow.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content