Over $32 million for Brad Marchand as a free agent at age 37: possible

Age is just a number for Brad Marchand
#StanleyCup Final Game 4 TOMORROW at 8pm ET / 6pm MT on Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/M4gIhh0dwm – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 11, 2025
It’s likely that Marchand will reach the free-agent market, where the total value of the deal will be a higher priority than the annual value of the contract. I think he’ll get three or four years and easily more than $8 million a year. – Pierre LeBrun on Brad Marchand
Is this an off season like no other? Why are there so few selling teams? Let me explain. Plus the latest on a number of fronts as the summer market heats up. My latest Rumblings for@TheAthletic https://t.co/PPiTUG6Mjf
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 11, 2025
overtime
As I discussed with @NiltonJorge and @sofianebenzaza at the last #CCPPDLC, the #CFMTL plans to give its players between 3 and 5 days off after Saturday’s game in Houston.
This will be a perfect window to make changes/hires. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 12, 2025
@passion_mlb podcast with @FForget_LTM and @SebasBerrouard
Bowden Francis tearing it up in a good club, the importance of Abraham Toro in Boston, Shohei Ohtani the pitcher and Craig Kimbrel who has already left Atlanta: here are some topics on the tablehttps://t.co/e5f2B9wc3S pic.twitter.com/pr1DKYkcQt – Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) June 12, 2025
SIGNATURE |
The @PetroliersLNAH have announced the signing of defenseman Darick Louis-Jean for the upcoming campaign. The defenseman was a first-round pick of the team, fifth overall, in the most recent NAHL draft.#LNAH #lnahsignature pic.twitter.com/AB06goaHW0 – LNAH (@LNAH_Officiel) June 12, 2025
WHAT A GAME FROM BENNEDICT MATHURIN! #NBAFinals on RDS pic.twitter.com/go5ZMqEhXk
– RDS (@RDSca) June 12, 2025