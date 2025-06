Over $32 million for Brad Marchand as a free agent at age 37: possible

Age is just a number for Brad Marchand #StanleyCup Final Game 4 TOMORROW at 8pm ET / 6pm MT on Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/M4gIhh0dwm – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 11, 2025

It’s likely that Marchand will reach the free-agent market, where the total value of the deal will be a higher priority than the annual value of the contract. I think he’ll get three or four years and easily more than $8 million a year. – Pierre LeBrun on Brad Marchand

Is this an off season like no other? Why are there so few selling teams? Let me explain. Plus the latest on a number of fronts as the summer market heats up. My latest Rumblings for@TheAthletic https://t.co/PPiTUG6Mjf – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 11, 2025

overtime

As I discussed with @NiltonJorge and @sofianebenzaza at the last #CCPPDLC, the #CFMTL plans to give its players between 3 and 5 days off after Saturday’s game in Houston. This will be a perfect window to make changes/hires. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 12, 2025

@passion_mlb podcast with @FForget_LTM and @SebasBerrouard Bowden Francis tearing it up in a good club, the importance of Abraham Toro in Boston, Shohei Ohtani the pitcher and Craig Kimbrel who has already left Atlanta: here are some topics on the table https://t.co/e5f2B9wc3S pic.twitter.com/pr1DKYkcQt – Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) June 12, 2025

SIGNATURE | The @PetroliersLNAH have announced the signing of defenseman Darick Louis-Jean for the upcoming campaign. The defenseman was a first-round pick of the team, fifth overall, in the most recent NAHL draft.#LNAH #lnahsignature pic.twitter.com/AB06goaHW0 – LNAH (@LNAH_Officiel) June 12, 2025

WHAT A GAME FROM BENNEDICT MATHURIN! #NBAFinals on RDS pic.twitter.com/go5ZMqEhXk – RDS (@RDSca) June 12, 2025

Clearly, Brad Marchand has found the Fountain of Youth. Hint: it’s somewhere in Sunrise.Because yes, Marchand is on the right team for him. The Panthers play an intense style of hockey, and let’s just say that having the Chief Rat to help play a style of hockey like the Florida club’s helps.Plus, he likes to score in Stanley Cup finals. What more could you ask for?Normally, when a player at the end of his career like this (I say this with all due respect, but the guy’s still 37) finds a niche, you’d expect him to try to stay.But that may not be the case for the Maritime native.In a piece on current rumours, Pierre LeBrun (The Athletic) mentioned that the door wasn’t closed with the Panthers on July 1, but that with Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad in town, Marchand isn’t necessarily the priority.This could force him to go elsewhere.What we need to understand is that Marchand could simply sign a small contract and stay in Florida. But clearly, the man the Bruins traded at the deadline is thinking big on the heels of a great playoff run and an increased cap hit.How big?In my book, four years at over eight million dollars a year for a guy who will be 41 in four years is a lot of money. That’s over $32 million…The Panthers can’t afford that.LeBrun mentioned that yes, Marchand is likely to consider the Maple Leafs. He could help change the dynamic there and I don’t know if I see another playoff club giving him that kind of money. At his age and with his style of play, it’s too much.I’m not doubting the clubs’ interest… but $32 million is a hell of a lot of stock.The Maple Leafs, desperate for a change, are crazy enough to give him that kind of money. And with Mitch Marner clearly on his way out, it could fit under the payroll.Note that since 2017, Marchand has earned $6.125M per year.– Of note.– Good listening.– Louis-Jean in the NAHL.– Wow.