Lady Bing: Nick Suzuki finished in the top-5
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
The Lady Bing is awarded annually by the NHL to the player with the best sportsmanship, but who is also able to maintain good performances on the ice.

Martin St-Louis won it three times during his years in Tampa Bay.

And now, for the third time in his career and the second time in three seasons, Kings legend Anze Kopitar has got his hands on the trophy. He had four penalty minutes in 87 games this year, including the playoffs.

Did anyone at the Habs get votes, you ask?

The answer is yes. Cole Caufield finished tied for 34th with two votes: one fourth-place and one fifth-place. So he really wasn’t the favourite.

But Nick Suzuki did better.

In fact, the Canadiens’ captain finished in the top-5 for the vote. Brayden Point, Jack Eichel and Jaccob Slavin were the other players to surpass him in the race for Madame Bing.

With 694 points, he’s closer to first place (856) than to sixth, held by Cale Makar and his 221 points. There’s clearly a definite top-5 and the Habs’ #14 is in it.

It’s notable, though.

Suzuki received eight first-place votes, 35 second-place votes, 48 third-place votes, 29 fourth-place votes and 42 fifth-place votes. In all, that’s 162 votes.

Will he ever win it? Considering he scored 22 more points than Kopitar in the regular season (89 VS 67) and had just 10 penalty minutes (including two in the playoffs) in 87 games, it’s safe to say he’s on the right track.


overtime

– Of note for tonight.

– Top-10 for Norris: not deserved for Lane Hutson? [BPM Sports]

– Read more.

