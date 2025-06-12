Lady Bing: Nick Suzuki finished in the top-5

And the “Nicest NHL Player” award goes to…
Anze Kopitar’s kids surprised him with his third Lady Byng Memorial Trophy during a day of family golf in Slovenia. Catch the 2025 #NHLAwards before Game 4 of the #StanleyCup Final TONIGHT at 6p ET on @NHL_On_TNT and… pic.twitter.com/yoLqTKXgdk – NHL (@NHL) June 12, 2025
Final voting results for the 2024-25 Lady Byng Trophy: pic.twitter.com/StMrR8Klns
– Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 12, 2025
overtime
Oilers lineup changes for Game 4.
Perry demoted
Stetcher in the lineup
Arvidsson and Klingberg sidelined
RNH-McDavid-Brown
Kane-Draisaitl-Kapanen
Skinner-Henrique-Frederic
Podkolzin-Janmark-Perry
Kulak-Bouchard
Ekholm-Walman
Nurse-Stecher
– Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) June 12, 2025