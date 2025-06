Ivan Demidov would not be top of the class if drafted in 2025

Comparing the 2025 NHL Draft to the 2024 class https://t.co/jzygcZaACu – Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) June 12, 2025

Let's imagine, just for fun, that Ivan Demidov was eligible for the 2025 draft instead of the 2024 draft. In that scenario, he would have been a KHL rookie in 2024-2025… but not a Canadiens prospect.The question: where would he have been drafted?Corey Pronman has taken a stab at answering the question by ranking the top-10 prospects in the 2024 draft and the top-10 prospects in the 2025 draft. You can read his top-20 (The Athletic) on the subject.In fact, when you look at the rankings, there's only one player above Demidov among the youngsters of the 2025 draft. Unsurprisingly, it's Matthew Schaefer.Pronman believes that Demidov is poised to be a star winger and that the two players are comparable, but he still puts the defenseman (with #1 potential) ahead of the Russian.Defenseman VS winger… that counts for something.It says a lot about the left-handed defender's talent. Mathieu Darche would really have to be over the moon to trade his pick… and that's not going to happen, between you and me.In actual fact, Demidov is ranked #3, with Macklin Celebrini at the very top. That's no surprise and well-deserved for the Sharks' player.The San Jose center will be good for a long time. And the pairing he'll form with Will Smith is sure to be iconic.Note that Caleb Desnoyers ranks seventh in the standings and fourth among prospects eligible for the 2025 draft. Michael Misa, Porter Martone and Berkly Catton (2024 draft) are also ahead of Desnoyers.Cayden Lindstrom, selected ahead of Demidov last year, is 19th out of 20, just ahead of Jackson Smith, a 2025 prospect.