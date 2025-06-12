Elliotte Friedman: “The Rangers seem to be on the verge of preparing a hostile offer sheet”

Things have been hopping in New York for a few weeks now.

The Rangers have signed Mike Sullivan, they’ve traded Chris Kreider, they’ve identified some clubs interested in Alexis Lafrenière, they might like to send Mika Zibanejad and K’Andre Miller elsewhere…

Yikes. There’s a lot going on in this organization.

That said, the recent moves may have been made for a reason.

Because, according to Elliotte Friedman(SN 590)… the Rangers seem to be on the verge of preparing a hostile offer sheet.

Interesting!

And the player in question… is Buffalo’s JJ Peterka.

Elliotte Friedman: The Rangers seem like a team preparing to send an offer sheet; Rangers are very interested in RFA JJ Peterka – SN 590 – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 12, 2025

In all this, it’s worth remembering that the Rangers’ interest in Peterka is nothing new.

Because at the last NHL trade deadline… the Blue Shirts came close to picking him up in Buffalo. The deal fell through…

Then again, maybe that explains why the Rangers traded Chris Kreider and are trying to do the same with Alexis Lafreière.

Chris Drury wants to free up some space under the payroll to maneuver properly, and if he wants to give himself the best chance of getting Peterka out of Buffalo with an offer sheet, it’s important for him to have space.

That said, I’d like to draw a parallel between the Rangers and the Leafs.

In New York, we’re not capable of playoff success… like Toronto. But what’s the difference?

The Rangers aren’t afraid to shake things up. In Toronto, it’s the same thing all the time: you keep the core in place and hope things unblock at some point.

But hey. It remains to be seen, in all this, whether the changes made – and the plan to make an offer sheet – will work for the Rangers…

Overtime

