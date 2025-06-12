Christian Dvorak back with the Canadiens: far from impossible, says Arpon Basu

Even though Christian Dvorak has spoken of his time in Montreal in the past tense, that doesn’t mean he won’t be back.

After all, Jake Evans did, too, and extended his contract a few days later.

But as for Dvorak, he’ll become an unrestricted free agent in the next few days, and while returning to the Canadiens seemed impossible at the start of the season, it’s now a possibility. Arpon Basu believes that, if both sides agree, it will be on July 3 (two days after the market opens). One thing is certain, the journalist believes in the possibility.

At the end of his TSN 690 Montreal segment, Basu states that the center, for two seasons, could be an excellent piece to help youngsters develop and offer some stability at center ice.

Because, apart from Nick Suzuki, that’s pretty tough…

But before accepting a two-year contract in the metropolis, Dvo will look at his options. Because if he’s offered a four-five year contract, he’ll definitely take it.

He’s still relatively young and this could be his last chance to get a big contract. Basu doesn’t see a world in which he doesn’t test the waters.

If he doesn’t find anything elsewhere, he could come back and tell the Canadiens he’ll take a two-year contract. – Arpon Basu

In 2024-2025, after an ordinary start to the season, 28 finished with 33 points in 82 games. He and his line were one of Martin St-Louis’s most consistent lines this season, and I’m sure the coach would like to keep that trio intact.

Now it’s up to Kent Hughes to work his magic.

