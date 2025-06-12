Chris Kreider has agreed to a deal with the Ducks

It’s done.
Kreider has signed off on the trade to Anaheim, Post has learned
– Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) June 12, 2025
So he talked to the Ducks (and I’m sure a lot of other people) about making the best decision for the future.
We agreed that it was time for Kreider to get out of New York. The relationship with Chris Drury and his players, including Kreider, wasn’t exactly rosy, and the club needed a change.
He must really believe in the Ducks (or not be in demand enough to go elsewhere without risking getting stuck in New York?) to go there. After all, two years from now (the end of his contract), the Ducks won’t be winning the Stanley Cup.
We’ll see what effect he has there.
