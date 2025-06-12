Chris Kreider has agreed to a deal with the Ducks

It’s done.

Kreider has signed off on the trade to Anaheim, Post has learned – Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) June 12, 2025

According to Larry Brooks, who is well connected in New York, Chris Kreider has accepted the deal that will send him to Anaheim. He could say no on the heels of his partial no-trade clause.Carey Terrance is expected to go the other way, and a number of picks should be involved.The bulk of the deal had been in place for a few days. But since Kreider has the final say, he wanted to make sure he made the right decision for the next two years of his career.

So he talked to the Ducks (and I’m sure a lot of other people) about making the best decision for the future.

We agreed that it was time for Kreider to get out of New York. The relationship with Chris Drury and his players, including Kreider, wasn’t exactly rosy, and the club needed a change.

Good for Kreider if he can get out of there.

He must really believe in the Ducks (or not be in demand enough to go elsewhere without risking getting stuck in New York?) to go there. After all, two years from now (the end of his contract), the Ducks won’t be winning the Stanley Cup.

We’ll see what effect he has there.

Details to follow…