According to Tony Marinaro, Sidney Crosby must offer himself in a transaction

There are many teams in the NHL’s Eastern Association that will be competitive next year. Many are looking for major pieces, and few teams are willing to sell their best players.

This is the case for the Penguins, who find themselves at a crossroads. They should sell their best players to get excellent returns, but perhaps Kyle Dubas will decide to give his aging group of veterans one last chance.

Tony Marinaro, who spoke to Jean-Charles Lajoie about the situation. The analyst believes that Sidney Crosby should request a trade for the Penguins to begin a rebuild.

“The best thing that could happen to the Penguins organization is that Crosby goes to the owners and says, ‘If you want to trade me, trade me.’ That way, they can trade everyone and start their rebuild.” – Tony Marinaro

He’s right. If Crosby asks for a trade, it will automatically mean the end of a cycle and the start of a rebuild. Plus, the Penguins could get the moon for his services considering the current market.

Malkin and Letang could follow and it would become interesting for buyers. For what it’s worth, I don’t think the Canadiens can compete if Crosby is ever offered to teams.

The price will be way too high and considering the fact that Kent Hughes doesn’t want to touch his future, a deal seems unlikely at this stage, but you never know.

Marinaro added an interesting point about teams that don’t want to end up like the Sabres and therefore want to get out of a rebuild quickly.

This is undoubtedly what drives teams like the Anaheim Ducks to want to pick up veterans like Kris Kreider to advance the cause quickly.

