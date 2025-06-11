Skip to content
“We’ll see” – Lane Hutson regarding a contract announcement
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Lane Hutson is the talk of the town these days.

It seems that the fact he won the Calder, awarded to the NHL’s Rookie of the Year, has brought contract issues to the forefront. And that’s to be expected.

Jean-Nicolas Blanchet even wonders if he’ll sign for $100 million.

It was a good opportunity under the circumstances to see BPM Sports’ Maxime Lalonde ask Hutson in an interview this morning what he had to say about a contract.

The host went about it in a roundabout way – and it was well done. He asked the Canadiens defenseman if it would be worth it to buy his child a Lane Hutson #48 jersey.

Would we be able to keep the jersey for eight years? And will we find out soon, do you think? – Maxime Lalonde

Lane Hutson obviously found it comical before replying that we’ll see. He added that he loved being in Montreal, and took the opportunity to repeat that we’ll see what happens.

You can listen to it here. The question was asked at the end of the interview between the two men on the morning show .

Of course, it’s important to remember that Lane Hutson doesn’t have to sign now, and can wait a year. He may even sign a bridge contract in a year’s time before signing long-term.

But if the past is a guarantee of the future for the Calder winner, Maxime Lalonde can buy a Lane Hutson jersey with peace of mind.


