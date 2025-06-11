The Habs have targeted big-name players at NHL combine

It quickly became clear that the Habs didn’t have what it took to compete physically with the Caps, and it was pretty obvious.
So, at the end-of-season review, Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes didn’t surprise anyone when they said they wanted to make the team bigger for next season and the years to come.
Guillaume Lefrançois talked about it in the recent episode of Sortie de zone (La Presse): guys like Radim Mrtka (6’6), Brady Martin (6’1) and Lynden Lankovic (6’4) met the Habs on numerous occasions.
Talking to players left and right, we saw that big players were targeted. – Guillaume Lefrançois
One, because it proves that the Canadiens’ management doesn’t want to see the club get beaten over the head like it did against the Caps…
And two, because it proves that Jeff Gorton has learned from his mistakes. Let’s not forget that he was criticized for it, and that the former Rangers GM was fired because the owner in New York didn’t like to see his club so sluggish and shuffled around so much – precisely against Tom Wilson and the Capitals.
But it’s worth remembering that the Habs have also drafted some big players since Hughes and Gorton took over.
Juraj Slafkovsky was preferred to Shane Wright…
David Reinbacher was selected ahead of Matvei Michkov…
Michael Hage was selected by the Canadiens last year, and he’s not small either…
Ah, and that’s without mentioning guys like Owen Protz, Tyler Thorpe, Florian Xhekaj, Adam Engström…
I think so…
Overtime
