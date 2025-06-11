The Canadiens don’t want Marco Rossi

It’s no secret that the Habs need a second center and are very active in the market to acquire one.

The question is no longer “Will a forward come to Montreal?” but “Who will come to Montreal?

In any case, it won’t be Marco Rossi. Pierre LeBrun confirmed in his article (The Athletic) that Montreal isn’t too interested in the Wild forward. In any case, he’s not the ideal player for the club.

Is this an off season like no other? Why are there so few selling teams? Let me explain. Plus the latest on a number of fronts as the summer market heats up. My latest Rumblings for@TheAthletic https://t.co/PPiTUG6Mjf – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 11, 2025

According to LeBrun, the Canucks and Flames are interested in the forward. Vancouver is a little more interested.For the Habs, if the chances of acquiring the Austrian are slim, they would have been a little less so if Mathew Barzal and/or Bo Horvat had been available in New York.

Why would that be? Because, according to the informant, Montreal would have been in the running. The problem is that Matthieu Darche has no interest in letting them go, let alone trading them to the Habs…

A guy like Barzal would really have been ideal to play with Ivan Demidov. He’s dynamic, he’s relatively young, he’s intelligent… In short, he has several qualities that make him one of the NHL’s best centers (when healthy).

Last year, he only played 30 games.

As for Horvat, he’s an undisputed leader. He wasn’t named captain of the Canucks for nothing… He doesn’t have the same style of play as Barzal, but he’s still a top-6 asset who would have made Montreal an offensive powerhouse.

Obviously, acquiring a guy like Barzal or Horvat comes at a price. But Montreal has the picks/prospects to pay for it. If they’re not available at the right price, that’s okay; Jason Robertson and Sidney Crosby could be.

