The Canadiens are looking to add forwards, according to Elliotte Friedman

After being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, the Canadiens will try to do better next season. But to do so, the team will need the help of Kent Hughes.

There are some serious holes in the Canadiens’ line-up, and they can’t really go any further without addressing these problems. There’s been a lot of talk about a new defenseman to take David Savard’s place, but there’s also a need to improve the offense.

According to tipster Elliotte Friedman’s latest edition of his 32 Thoughts podcast, it would appear that the Canadiens are actively looking for forwards.

Elliotte Friedman: Lots of chatter around the Canadiens trying to upgrade at D, but they’re also looking for forwards who can play with Demidov – 32 Thoughts Podcast – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 11, 2025

From Friedman’s comments, we understand that the Canadiens are looking for forwards (with an “s”). However, he didn’t name any players the Canadiens might be interested in.

These forwards would be of particular help to Ivan Demidov, who will begin his NHL rookie season this fall. Understandably, Kent Hughes has no desire to line up his young prodigy with the likes of Patrik Laine and Alex Newhook.

The experience with Newhook was incredible in Demidov’s first game, but the craziness faded a little after that. Not to mention that, the way things are going, Laine isn’t likely to stay in Montreal much longer.

Friedman also believes that these new players should be players who could grow up with Demidov. This idea is a little vague, but we can deduce that it would be a young player or a veteran who still has a few years ahead of him to guide the Habs’ young prospects.

Now, how would Kent Hughes go about getting his hands on such a player?

The idea of trading the Canadiens’ first two picks to move up in the draft isn’t a bad one, but if Hughes wants to go after second-line forwards, expect him to abandon the idea of advancing at auction in order to use them to improve the team now.

That’s if Hughes decides to pick up these players in a trade. Several players will be available “for free” on the free agent market. However, the Canadiens’ GM must be wary of overbidding to avoid ending up with another bad contract.

Kent Hughes, however, is a big fan of transactions at the draft. A transaction could therefore take place at the next NHL auction, hopefully more successful than that of a certain Kirby Dach.

