Statue to honor Patrick Roy to be erected in Quebec City

Patrick Roy was an important part of hockey in Quebec CityNot at the NHL level, but at the junior level.

If anyone deserves a statue next to the Centre Vidéotron, it’s him. Well, now it’s been confirmed by TVA Québec journalist Stéphane Turcot. He announced this wonderful news on the JiC show .

When I say Roy has been an important part of junior hockey in Quebec, I’m not lying. He became owner of the Remparts in 1997 along with Jacques Tanguay and Marcel Cadrin.

Tanguay said nearly two years ago that he hoped Quebec City would build a statue in tribute to the former Canadiens goaltender.

The Québécois, a native of Quebec City, coached the team from 2005-2013 and from 2018-2023. In the meantime, he was the pilot of the Colorado Avalanche, where he won a Jack-Adams Trophy.

In the provincial capital, he won two Memorial Cups (2006 and 2023).

It is this pose, with the trophy at arm’s length, that will be used for the statue.

As for the project, the bronze statue will be built on Place Jean-Béliveau over the next two years. According to Turcot’s interview, the budget is $400,000, with funding coming directly from the city and private-sector business people.

Let’s hope the statue will be more beautiful than that of Christiano Ronaldo.

