Rumor mill: Necas name linked to Flyers name

Martin Necas played 30 games with the Avalanche. And… it looks like he might already be on his way out to Colorado. Necas isn't necessarily happy at the moment and may be looking to leave. He has one year left on his contract and is eligible to test the free agent market in 2026. If

Martin Necas played 30 games with the Avalanche.

And… it looks like he might already be on his way out to Colorado.

Necas isn’t necessarily happy at the moment and may be looking to leave. He has one year left on his contract and is eligible to test the free agent market in 2026.

If the Avalanche officially tells other teams that Necas is available, there will be interest in the forward’s services.

Without a doubt, in fact.

And among the clubs potentially interested, there could be the Flyers. Necas’ name has been linked to the Philly organization, while William James (Philly Hockey Now) wonders why the Flyers wouldn’t take him out of Colorado.

Martin Necas in Philadelphia, on the same line as Matvei Michkov… that would be really dangerous.

The Czech player has a style of play that would mix well with Michkov’s: Necas is fast, he likes to find his teammates on the ice, he’s excellent at getting into territory… and Michkov, on the other hand, loves to score goals.

Let’s keep an eye on Vladimir Tarasenko

Sounds like an interesting fit.

Let’s start by agreeing that Vladimir Tarasenko is no longer the dominant player he once was.

His offensive output has been in free-fall since last season: in 24-25, as part of a talented group in Detroit, the Russian amassed a total of… 33 points (11 goals) in 80 games.

We’re not talking about the Vladimir Tarasenko we saw in St. Louis, let’s put it that way.

But, at 33, he still has plenty to give to a National League club. And according to David Pagnotta, you’ll want to keep an eye on his name right now… as the Red Wings are exploring the market for the services of the offensively gifted forward.

I wonder if Tarasenko could be an interesting idea for the Canadiens.

He could come in and surround Ivan Demidov, and let’s not forget that Tarasenko has the experience to do it, having won the Stanley Cup twice.

Once with the Blues (2019)… and once with the Panthers (2024).

I really get the impression that the price to pick him up in Detroit wouldn’t be huge, and it’s not as if he’s on a huge salary either at $4.75M per season. Especially since his contract expires in the summer of 2026, one year from now…

In Dallas, there’s Robertson… but also Marchment

To improve the top-6 or add natural talent on the third line, perhaps he could be a solution for Kent Hughes.

It’s no secret that Dallas is looking to save money on the payroll.

That’s why we’ve been hearing rumours about Jason Robertson lately.

But Robo isn’t the only Stars player available to other National League teams.

There’s also Mason Marchment, who’s about to enter the final year of his $4.5 M per season contract:

At 29, Marchment has established himself as one of the NHL’s good two-way players.

He’s big, he’s 6’5… and he can score goals too.

The forward has scored 22 goals in each of his last two seasons in Dallas, and expect to see teams interested in him in the coming weeks. He doesn’t earn a huge salary, he’s efficient because he can be used in all sorts of ways, and he’s having the time of his life right now.

His name is likely to be circulating a lot, at least.

