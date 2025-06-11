Rumor mill: Chris Kreider has the Ducks on his no-trade list

Further to @frank_seravalli here who was first on this potential trade, Kreider needs to waive as Anaheim is on list of No teams. Discussions are continuing today in this potential deal. https://t.co/RtWzRW7qeH – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 11, 2025

The Athletic: Could Blue Jackets pursue Mitch Marner via free agency? They’ve tried before#CBJ #LeafsForever https://t.co/iz7t1ynV3M – Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) June 10, 2025

James Mirtle: John Tavares and Matthew Knies extensions could be done in the next week or two – TSN 1050 – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 11, 2025

overtime

Threats have been made and things could get ugly at the next opportunity. https://t.co/WHBo71gHHK – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 11, 2025

Kris Knoblauch this morning: *One potential lineup change

*Did not confirm a starting goalie

*Ryan Nugent-Hopkins again a game-time decision – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 11, 2025

The Québécois will be at his post in Montreal https://t.co/WJerwfHae8 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 11, 2025