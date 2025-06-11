Skip to content
Rumor mill: Chris Kreider has the Ducks on his no-trade list
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Last night, we learned that the Anaheim Ducks are well on their way to acquiring Chris Kreider. The Rangers and the California club are said to be in intensive talks on the subject.

The veteran New York Ranger has been in the rumour mill for the past year, and we suspect he’ll be leaving this summer. He’s earning an average of $6.5m a year for another two years.

But it’s a challenge to get him out of New York. After all, you first have to find the right price to convince the Rangers to let him go to California.

But there’s more.

On Kreider’s 15-team no-trade list are the Ducks, according to Pierre LeBrun. So the Rangers player needs to be convinced to get up and go to Anaheim.

Warning: just because the Ducks are on his list doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to go there. Sometimes, some players put teams who can afford to go get him on the list in order to get control.

Why take one of the 15 spots on your list for a club that doesn’t have the space to go get you?

So we’ll see what the main interested party decides. But discussions continue, which leads me to believe that there is a path to an official transaction in the case of Kreider.

To be continued.

Mitch Marner in Columbus?

The Columbus Blue Jackets have already tried to get their hands on Mitch Marner. That was in 2019, when he was in a position to receive an offer sheet from another team.

And now, in 2025, the Blue Jackets should try again. Aaron Portzline (The Athletic) wrote about it.

The Blue Jackets are surely looking to replace Johnny Gaudreau, who tragically passed away in 2024. Marner would be a good candidate… provided the Ohio city is in his sights.

I can’t see him there, but who knows?

Contracts soon in Toronto?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a few issues to deal with – apart from Mitch Marner, who really seems to be on track to sign a contract elsewhere for the rest of his career.

And on that subject, according to James Mirtle, John Tavares and Matthew Knies could sign contract extensions in the next week or two, just before the draft.

Tavares will be an unrestricted free agent in a few weeks if he doesn’t sign. He’s expected to take a big discount from the $11M he’s received in the past.

What about Knies? His entry-level contract expires in July and he’ll be entitled to a raise. The Maple Leafs want to sign him before July 1, to neutralize the threat of a hostile offer sheet.


