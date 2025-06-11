Skip to content
Norris: Lane Hutson receives third-place vote
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Unsurprisingly, Cale Makar won the Norris. #Mérité

He received 176 of the 191 first-place votes available, clearly demonstrating that he was the favorite to get his hands on the honor. It wasn’t even close.

Here’s how the NHL announced it.

But as is the case every time a player wins such an honor, we’ll see who finished behind him. After all, Zach Werenski, Quinn Hughes and Makar weren’t the only ones to get votes.

So clearly, we’re going to see if Lane Hutson received any votes. His agent did too, so he probably checked. #Contract

We see that out of 191 voters, 28 chose to place the American defender, who won the Calder this season, on their ballot. He even received a third-place vote.

Five people voted for Hutson in fourth place and 22 chose him at #5, which is the last rank allowed. After all, these are ballots of five votes only, no more.

It says a lot that 28 people think Lane Hutson was one of the league’s top five defensemen. And it shows just how much respect there is for him.

Reminder: Hutson is a rookie.

In addition to the finalists, Josh Morrissey, Victor Hedman, Rasmus Dahlin, Thomas Harley and Jaccob Slavin finished ahead of him. They’re all hams on the ice, of course.

And even behind him, there are some big names. So no, Hutson isn’t just a “powerplay specialist” in the NHL… and we wonder if that’s a clue as to his place at the Olympics, in 2026.


