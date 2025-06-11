Norris: Lane Hutson receives third-place vote

Halfway to fore.
A golf outing with friends turned into a surprise party to celebrate Cale Makar's second James Norris Memorial Trophy! Watch the 2025 #NHLAwards before Game 4 of the #StanleyCup Final on June 12 at 6p ET
Lane Hutson finished 9th in Norris trophy voting
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 11, 2025
Lane Hutson on Habs coach Marty St. Louis:
"I think Marty's passion speaks for itself. He loves the game & he loves winning. He's been through it all. Just to have him as a guidance for not only myself but everyone as a group. He's one of the hardest workers. It's hard not to…
#CFMTL this Wednesday morning at Centre Nutrilait.
1. Fernando Alvarez is still in Montreal. 2. Hennadii Synchuk, Bryce Duke and Fabian Herbers are still injured. 3. Félix Samson, Michael Peres, Tim Arnaud and Nataniel Doré-Bélair(@academiecfm) are still invited. Malick Daouda…
I don't really know what the value of this trophy is to these players, but I hope it's a little balm to them.
– Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) June 11, 2025