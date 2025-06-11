Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Nicolas Hague: here are three Eastern teams battling the Habs for his services
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Nicolas Hague: here are three Eastern teams battling the Habs for his services
Credit: Getty Images
The Canadiens are interested in Nicolas Hague, as you no doubt know.

Does Kent Hughes have what it takes to secure the services of the Vegas defenseman, who will earn quite a bit more than $2.3 M per year for the rest of his career?

And if so, is he ready to give the Knights a run for their money and beat out other teams in the race for his services?

Hague, who will be a free agent WITH restrictions this summer, is possibly expecting to be traded since the Golden Knights have warned their player that there’s a chance he’ll leave. #SalaryQuestion

But where to?

The site The Fourth Period has written an article on the subject. And what we notice is that a few Eastern teams are mentioned, along with the Canadiens, among the interested teams.

The Red Wings, Penguins and Flyers are said to be interested. So, inevitably, these are the Canadiens’ adversaries in this matter.

Of course, there could be more. There will be more, in fact.

But the fact that three Eastern teams (including a division rival) are involved reminds us that there’s no guarantee that Kent Hughes will get his hands on the defenseman who would help the Habs get bigger. That’s a goal this summer.

What could hurt the Habs, however, is the fact that the Knights might like to take advantage of the deal to get their hands on a top-6 winger. And unless the club likes Patrik Laine and his fat contract, the Habs don’t have too many top-6 wingers.

We’ll know more around the draft, when Hague’s rights could be traded.


overtime

– One to watch.

– Of note.

– Hmm…

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content