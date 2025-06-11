Mailloux named to AHL Top Prospects Team despite decent season

In his first season in the AHL, Logan Mailloux collected 47 points in 72 games.

That’s quite a haul for a defenseman making his professional debut.

Offensively, however, it was more difficult for him in 24-25. His production (33 points in 63 games) dropped, but that doesn’t mean he had a bad season.

At least, Mailloux did enough to earn a spot on the AHL’s Top Prospects team.

He is one of five players nominated along with Jet Greaves (Cleveland Monsters goaltender), Dalibor Dvorský (Springfield Thunderbirds forward), Konsta Helenius (Rochester Americans forward), Bradly Nadeau (Chicago Wolves forward) and Scott Morrow (Chicago Wolves defenseman):

All in all, it’s a nice token of appreciation for Mailloux… even if he didn’t have as big an offensive season as we would have liked in Montreal.

After all, when you look at a youngster’s progress, the goal is to see him improve from year to year.

But, in reality, we know that Mailloux also focused on other aspects of his game in 24-25.

Pascal Vincent wanted to see him become more responsible in his zone, because defensively, it wasn’t glorious for Mailloux last year.

He even struggled defensively during his brief stay with the Canadiens at the start of the 24-25 season…

But hey. If Mailloux can correct this aspect of his game, he’ll be in a position to enjoy a fine, long career in the National League. The development of a defenseman can take longer, and you have to take the time necessary to allow the youngsters to progress as they should, and next year we need to see him be better in all three zones of the rink.

At least, that’s if he’s still part of the Montreal organization next fall…

