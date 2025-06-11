Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Justin Carbonneau and e-mail: a storm in a teapot, according to several teams
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Justin Carbonneau and e-mail: a storm in a teapot, according to several teams
Credit: Getty Images
Recently, Justin Carbonneau has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

The young Québécois, whose attitude has been questioned by some, has been at the heart of a story about himself. We’re talking about the one about him firing his agent by e-mail.

The guys from the Tellement Hockey podcast were the first to mention it, saying it was all the rage for all the wrong reasons.

But now, the latest NHL scam has clearly set the record straight. I say this because Nicolas Cloutier and Anthony Martineau have addressed the subject.

And what did they come up with? From what they’ve learned, many teams aren’t too worried about the situation. There’s even been a misunderstanding, since written proof is required in such cases.

That’s the version they have at the moment.

You can read what they have to say about Carbonneau, but also about several other prospects, in a good text published on the TVA Sports site on the heels of the end of the combine.

Not only does this story not seem to be a major factor in the decision to draft Carbonneau, but it should also be mentioned that the Québécois’ popularity rating is currently on the rise.

Increasingly, it’s possible that the QMJHL product could emerge before the Canadiens’ picks. Maybe even in the top-10?

I’m not sure how much the Canadiens want him. After all, the fact that they’ve met just about every prospect available means we don’t know what the Habs are going to do.

And that’s assuming the Habs don’t trade their picks.


overtime

– Listen now.

– Comical.

– Really?

– Georges Laraque: it’s not over for the Oilers. [BPM Sports]

– Definitely.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content