Back in the NHL: Jonathan Toews wants to pick his team by the draft

Jonathan Toews hasn’t played in the NHL since April 13, 2023.

That’s a long time.

He stepped away from the game after the 22-23 season due to the effects of long-acting COVID and chronic immune response syndrome. But now he wants to make his NHL comeback.

And it doesn’t stop there. In the coming weeks, we should know the identity of the team he wants to play for next season.

According to David Pagnotta, the player is in the process of reviewing his options… and Toews would like to make his decision before the next draft, which will take place at the end of June.

Toews can’t sign his contract right now, and must wait until July 1 to do so. But he does have the right, at the moment, to choose his team and reach a verbal agreement with it:

Jonathan Toews is starting to narrow down his options and I’m told he plans to make a decision by the NHL Draft. He can’t officially sign with a team until July 1, but can agree with a team in advance. https://t.co/k1aGMGS8dL – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 11, 2025

Where will he play?

That’s the thousand-dollar question.

But it doesn’t matter: knowing he’s on the verge of returning to the NHL is good news. We’re talking about one of the best players and leaders in the history of the league, and it’s going to be special to see him play in his first game in over two years.

I really wonder what his game will be like when he’s able to make his comeback.

Toews had slowed down considerably in his last two seasons in Chicago, and after missing so much time, it’s sure to take some getting used to for the former Blackhawks captain.

On the other hand, we know he has undeniable qualities in the dressing room, and it’s there above all, in my eyes, that he’ll be able to help a National League club.

He has leadership, he wore the C on his jersey for several years in Chicago, he knows what it takes to win because he has 3 Stanley Cup rings and we’re also talking about a guy who is truly respected throughout the National League.

Overtime

It now remains to be seen where he wants to pursue his career after taking a long break.

