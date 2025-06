A $100M contract for Lane Hutson?

“It’s too much money”: $100 million for Hutson?https://t.co/BJB1d0MFm0 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 11, 2025

This is the #NHL‘s first decentralized Draft outside of the pandemic, so teams will be located in their home markets. But the Top 100 prospects are scheduled to be in LA. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 11, 2025

He’s a great option as a second center… https://t.co/Zynuiip08v – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 12, 2025

Sounds like there were positive interaction(s) today between #NHLDucks and Chris Kreider, with permission of course from #NYR. Not expecting any hiccups, process ongoing. In addition to Terrance, believe there is also a mid-round pick swap involved as part of the proposed deal. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 12, 2025

You read the headline correctly. 100 million is an idea broached by Jean-Nicolas Blanchet of the Journal de Québec.In a text published on the TVA Sports website on Wednesday , Blanchet attempted to calculate the kind of contract Lane Hutson could earn, based on a hypothesis of $100 million over eight seasons.Doing some quick math, that falls to $12.5 million per season. The salary cap is rising fast in the NHL, but a contract like that is simply too big.We're talking about a player with only one full season under his belt. Hutson has what it takes to become one of the NHL's top defensemen one day, but he needs to be patient.Such a contract would be the second-largest in NHL history for a defenseman, just behind Shea Weber with his $110 million contract over 14 seasons. In fact, $12.5 million would be the highest annual average for a defenseman in NHL history.We like Hutson a lot, but isn't that a little too fast?Blanchet drew a comparison with Quinn Hughes and his first NHL contract by calculating inflation over the past few years. He came up with a contract averaging $10.5 million per season, for a total of $84 million.That's a little more realistic, but would still match Carey Price's record contract with the Canadiens.Not everyone at TVA Sports agrees. Renaud Lavoie put forward the idea of a transitional contract during his appearance on the JiC show , explaining that $100 million was too much money at the moment.Lavoie's idea would greatly benefit Lane Hutson, as the salary cap is set to rise very quickly. He'd cash in a little less during the two or three years of a transition contract, but he'd hit the jackpot when it comes time to sign a real big contract.All this, of course, if his performance continues to improve.For his part, Jean-Charles Lajoie is convinced that Lane Hutson will become one of the best defensemen in the Canadiens' history.With a title like this, the money will have to follow, that's for sure.