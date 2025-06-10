Xhekaj (among others) for Hague: “Certainly an option for Vegas in terms of demand”

At 6’6 and 245 pounds, Nicolas Hague has the makings of an interesting player for the Canadiens.

He’d bring size, stability and toughness to the club’s blue line in Montreal, and the idea is intriguing because right now, the Habs don’t necessarily have a defenseman like him in their lineup.

But…

But to get him out of Vegas, you’ll have to pay a certain price.

The Golden Knights aren’t going to do the Canadiens any favors because they like the way the Bell Centre is built, we agree: to receive in the NHL, you also have to give.

And on that note, David Pagnotta(who made his rounds on Tony Marinaro’s Sick Podcast) talks about the fact that a guy like Arber Xhekaj could possibly be on his way to Vegas if there’s ever a deal.

Xhekaj would certainly be an option for Vegas in terms of demands for the Golden Knights. – David Pagnotta

Could Arber Xhekaj be the price to pay for the #GoHabsGo to get Nicolas Hague?@TheFourthPeriod: “Certainly going to be an option for Vegas in terms of their demands “#thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/8fidu3bIY9 – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) June 10, 2025

We know that Arber is a popular player in Montreal.

Fans love him, in fact…

But hockey-wise, it might be hard for the Sheriff to find a long-term home in Montreal with all the left-handed players out there. And the proposal to include him in a transaction to get an Arber 2.0 who’s bigger, already established and who can help right away… that’s not crazy either.

Because that’s what it is, after all: Nicolas Hague has a somewhat similar profile to Arber. He doesn’t fight as much, but he throws from the left, he’s big, he can hit, and he’s more disciplined on the ice (too!).

Some would say that trading Arber Xhekaj at this time, when he’s 24, is a little illogical. Here again: Hague is two years older, but he also has twice as much experience in terms of games played in the NHL. He’s already won the Stanley Cup, too, having played an important role in the Golden Knights’ line-up…

Many fans would be upset to see Arber Xhekaj leave. But at some point, if that’s what it takes to improve the team… that’s part of the game.

And that’s why I’d be willing to include him in a deal for Hague if that’s what the Knights want.

