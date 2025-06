The Canadiens, one of the most active teams on the combine

Credit: The NHL combine is behind us. It took place last week. Although several teams will soon be heading to the San Milstein combine for its Russian clients, the fact remains that the event in Buffalo was a good opportunity to see all 32 teams get together in one place before the draft. A reminder: in […]

32 Thoughts Game 3 reaction pod: news, information and analysis. Special appearance: Coppertone @GenePrincipe Link to your preferred platform, here: https://t.co/io7Mr1QEpm Enjoy! – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 10, 2025

overtime

On the 24th anniversary of his iconic #StanleyCup win, Raymond Bourque talks about what he felt when he finally raised the cup after chasing it for 22 years… “Just an amazing relief, finally have it happen “#thesickpodcast @MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/GiMYiZ7z7q – The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) June 10, 2025

OPINION | I’m ashamed that my city is hosting the Grand Prix Read Madeleine Pilote-Côté’s column here: https://t.co/JAJKNCDFXt pic.twitter.com/mGrscG4hQU – Le Journal de Montréal (@JdeMontreal) June 9, 2025

It’s been an emotional few weeks, but Justin Poirier is at peace with his decision to leave the Drakkar. He has this message for the people of Baie-Comeau.https://t.co/yTpK4t8boh pic.twitter.com/sf6Z5ZMMmJ – Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) June 10, 2025

The NHL combine is behind us. It took place last week.Although several teams will soon be heading to the San Milstein combine for its Russian clients, the fact remains that the event in Buffalo was a good opportunity to see all 32 teams get together in one place before the draft.A reminder: in 2025, the draft will be decentralized.By necessity, it’s clear that the various team executives have set the table for the coming weeks, which will undoubtedly be intense on the transaction and autonomy markets.Clubs will want to pick up pieces to build a better team.And on that subject, in today’s 32 Thoughts, Elliotte Friedman named three teams that were the talk of the town at the combine. The three teams named in the most active category?The Mammoth, the Kraken… and the Canadiens.Obviously, I don’t think anyone here is surprised to learn that the Habs are one of the teams whose name comes up a lot in various discussions with teams. It’s only to be expected.Let’s not forget that the Canadiens under Kent Hughes are looking for a second center of the future, to play with Ivan Demidov. He’s also looking for a right-handed defenseman, if possible.We can imagine that teams are talking to the Canadiens about Logan Mailloux, the club’s first-round picks and some other youngsters, to see who’s out of bounds.We’ll see what happens in due course, but expect the Habs to work hard to steal the show at some point during the 2025 NHL off-season. To be continued…– To listen to.– Every year, a text like this surfaces.– Read on.