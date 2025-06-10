Skip to content
The Canadiens, one of the most active teams on the combine
The NHL combine is behind us. It took place last week.

Although several teams will soon be heading to the San Milstein combine for its Russian clients, the fact remains that the event in Buffalo was a good opportunity to see all 32 teams get together in one place before the draft.

A reminder: in 2025, the draft will be decentralized.

By necessity, it’s clear that the various team executives have set the table for the coming weeks, which will undoubtedly be intense on the transaction and autonomy markets.

Clubs will want to pick up pieces to build a better team.

And on that subject, in today’s 32 Thoughts, Elliotte Friedman named three teams that were the talk of the town at the combine. The three teams named in the most active category?

The Mammoth, the Kraken… and the Canadiens.

Obviously, I don’t think anyone here is surprised to learn that the Habs are one of the teams whose name comes up a lot in various discussions with teams. It’s only to be expected.

Let’s not forget that the Canadiens under Kent Hughes are looking for a second center of the future, to play with Ivan Demidov. He’s also looking for a right-handed defenseman, if possible.

We can imagine that teams are talking to the Canadiens about Logan Mailloux, the club’s first-round picks and some other youngsters, to see who’s out of bounds.

We’ll see what happens in due course, but expect the Habs to work hard to steal the show at some point during the 2025 NHL off-season. To be continued…


