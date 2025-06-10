The Canadiens are not interested in Kristopher Letang

Here’s what I’m hearing on Kris Letang’s future with the Penguins, his maddening 2024-25 season, and much more: https://t.co/ozrZs3lrx8

“I don’t think our best has shown up all series long, but it’s coming.”

The day the Oilers stop thinking Skinner can take them all the way, maybe they will. It wasn’t like that last year, it’s not like that now.