Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

The Canadiens are not interested in Kristopher Letang
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The Canadiens are not interested in Kristopher Letang
Credit: Getty Images
For years, Kent Hughes represented the interests of Kristopher Letang. As a result, he negotiated en masse with the Penguins.

The contract he has in his pocket right now, however, was not negotiated by Kent Hughes. Philippe Lecavalier, Vincent’s brother, did, since Hughes had just taken the GM job in Montreal a few months before the signing.

And obviously, Hughes doesn’t want anything to do with this contract.

I say this because, considering the direction the Penguins are going, it wouldn’t be completely surprising to see Kyle Dubas try to pass on the Québécois to another team.

But that’s not going to happen.

In a piece (The Athletic) on the subject, journalist Josh Yohe mentioned that, because of his performance, his salary ($6.1M for three more years) and his health problems, no GM wants to go after his contract.

And he made a point of specifying that, even though Letang has a house in Southern California and is from Montreal, these teams simply aren’t interested in picking him up.

We know that the Canadiens are potentially looking for help on the right side of the blue line. But it won’t be Letang.

If the club is going to spend $6.1 million (you’ll tell me the Penguins can withhold salary, which is true) on a right-handed defenseman, it won’t be on a guy with Letang’s profile.

And that’s even if he’d really help out in terms of mentoring the youngsters.

The club doesn’t want a player of that age whose performances have declined, because that doesn’t fit in with the club’s needs. So we have to move on to the next file, which is normal.


overtime

– He wants to give more.

– Rolling with two goalies opens the door to people demanding (and rightly so, in this case) a change in front of the net.

– Who are the top 125 prospects in the upcoming draft? [NYT]

– Wow.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content