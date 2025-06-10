Skip to content
News

Series preview: Panthers crush Oilers in Game 3
Raphael Simard
Credit: Getty Images
After a few days of waiting, game three of the Stanley Cup final series was finally on last night.

The Panthers hosted the Oilers and crushed them.

Final score: 6-1.

In the game, 140 penalty minutes were awarded.

This is the first time since 1986 that both teams have been so undisciplined.

Paul Maurice has joined a select group.

With this victory, he has reached the plateau of 1,000 victories (including series) in the NHL.

But back to the game.

Connor McDavid, who still hasn’t scored in this series, was solidly hit by Aaron Ekblad on his way in.

The captain momentarily left the game, but fortunately returned.

At one point in the game, Florida led 2-0, but Corey Perry, who also threw down the gloves against nobody later, closed the gap.

This gave his prospects hope for just a few seconds…

Why?

Because Sam Reinhart chose the right moment to come out of his torpor.

And Sam Bennett stripped Stuart Skinner moments later to make it 4-1.

A little later, on the powerplay, the goalie could do nothing on the home team’s fifth goal.

After that goal, he was replaced by Calvin Pickard.

With this crushing 6-1 victory, Florida leads the final series 2-1.

The next game will be played in Florida on Thursday, 8pm.


Overtime

– Game 4 promises to be exciting.

– Evander Kane was kicked out of the match for this shot.

– Both have nothing to reproach themselves for.

– Scorers from the night before.

(Credit: NHL.com )

– The Panthers can take a 3-1 lead on Thursday.

(Credit: )
