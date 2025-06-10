Series preview: Panthers crush Oilers in Game 3

The Panthers and Oilers combined for 140 penalty minutes in Game 3, the most in a Cup Final game since 1986. pic.twitter.com/m42JyEUdo2 – Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) June 10, 2025

Paul Maurice joins some elite company (Joel Quenneville, Scotty Bowman) as the only NHL head coaches with 1,000 combined wins across the regular season and playoffs pic.twitter.com/IqUWcJ47md – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 10, 2025

After a few days of waiting, game three of the Stanley Cup final series was finally on last night.The Panthers hosted the Oilers and crushed them.Final score: 6-1.In the game, 140 penalty minutes were awarded.This is the first time since 1986 that both teams have been so undisciplined.Paul Maurice has joined a select group.With this victory, he has reached the plateau of 1,000 victories (including series) in the NHL.But back to the game.

Connor McDavid, who still hasn’t scored in this series, was solidly hit by Aaron Ekblad on his way in.

Ekblad STEPPED UP on McDavid pic.twitter.com/MSeCHB8yXs – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 10, 2025

The captain momentarily left the game, but fortunately returned.At one point in the game, Florida led 2-0, but Corey Perry, who also threw down the gloves against nobody later , closed the gap.

This gave his prospects hope for just a few seconds…

Oilers Corey Perry Joins Igor Larionov (2002) & Mark Recchi (2011) as the only 40+ year-olds to score in back-to-back games in the Stanley Cup Final pic.twitter.com/K1a4rK9RJV – Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) June 10, 2025

SAM REINHART GETS IT RIGHT BACK FOR THE PANTHERS pic.twitter.com/HsmMRcZlDd – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 10, 2025

FILTHY FROM BENNY!! pic.twitter.com/QyXhn0u9rz – x – Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 10, 2025

Why?Because Sam Reinhart chose the right moment to come out of his torpor.And Sam Bennett stripped Stuart Skinner moments later to make it 4-1.

A little later, on the powerplay, the goalie could do nothing on the home team’s fifth goal.

That’s all she wrote for Skinner tonight pic.twitter.com/1IFCdplCND – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 10, 2025

Overtime

After that goal, he was replaced by Calvin Pickard.With this crushing 6-1 victory, Florida leads the final series 2-1.The next game will be played in Florida on Thursday, 8pm.

– Game 4 promises to be exciting.

Walman was spraying water at the Panthers bench pic.twitter.com/gzuvCi9WJM – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 10, 2025

– Evander Kane was kicked out of the match for this shot.

Bouchard with a heavy slash and then Kane gives Verhaeghe a little extra on his way by pic.twitter.com/COQ3Ct6GDF – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 10, 2025

– Both have nothing to reproach themselves for.

Kasperi Kapanen appeared to blow a kiss to some Panthers fans, who flipped a couple birds in return while another poured a drink out pic.twitter.com/wnvCmzHs1g – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) June 10, 2025

– Scorers from the night before.

– The Panthers can take a 3-1 lead on Thursday.