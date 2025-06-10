Series preview: Panthers crush Oilers in Game 3

THE PANTHERS TAKE THE SERIES LEAD!!!
Catch Game 4 of the #StanleyCup Final between the @EdmontonOilers and @FlaPanthers Thursday, June 12 at 8p ET on @NHL_On_TNT, @SportsonMax, @Sportsnet, and @TVASports! pic.twitter.com/tpbDbgQjpT
– NHL (@NHL) June 10, 2025
The Panthers and Oilers combined for 140 penalty minutes in Game 3, the most in a Cup Final game since 1986. pic.twitter.com/m42JyEUdo2
– Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) June 10, 2025
Paul Maurice joins some elite company (Joel Quenneville, Scotty Bowman) as the only NHL head coaches with 1,000 combined wins across the regular season and playoffs pic.twitter.com/IqUWcJ47md
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 10, 2025
Connor McDavid, who still hasn’t scored in this series, was solidly hit by Aaron Ekblad on his way in.
Ekblad STEPPED UP on McDavid pic.twitter.com/MSeCHB8yXs
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 10, 2025
This gave his prospects hope for just a few seconds…
Oilers Corey Perry
Joins Igor Larionov (2002) & Mark Recchi (2011) as the only 40+ year-olds to score in back-to-back games in the Stanley Cup Final pic.twitter.com/K1a4rK9RJV
– Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) June 10, 2025
SAM REINHART GETS IT RIGHT BACK FOR THE PANTHERS pic.twitter.com/HsmMRcZlDd
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 10, 2025
FILTHY FROM BENNY!! pic.twitter.com/QyXhn0u9rz
– x – Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 10, 2025
A little later, on the powerplay, the goalie could do nothing on the home team’s fifth goal.
That’s all she wrote for Skinner tonight pic.twitter.com/1IFCdplCND
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 10, 2025
Overtime
– Game 4 promises to be exciting.
Walman was spraying water at the Panthers bench pic.twitter.com/gzuvCi9WJM
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 10, 2025
– Evander Kane was kicked out of the match for this shot.
Bouchard with a heavy slash and then Kane gives Verhaeghe a little extra on his way by pic.twitter.com/COQ3Ct6GDF
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 10, 2025
– Both have nothing to reproach themselves for.
Kasperi Kapanen appeared to blow a kiss to some Panthers fans, who flipped a couple birds in return while another poured a drink out pic.twitter.com/wnvCmzHs1g
– Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) June 10, 2025
– Scorers from the night before.
– The Panthers can take a 3-1 lead on Thursday.