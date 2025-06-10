Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

RUMOR! All signs point to Alex Tuch being traded to Buffalo
Maxime Truman
RUMOR! All signs point to Alex Tuch being traded to Buffalo
Credit: It’s June 10. There are only 17 days left before the NHL amateur draft, and another four before the free agent market opens. In short, we’re getting into the swing of things, Canadiens fans. Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes are aware that the summer of 2025 will be even more important than the summer of […]
It’s June 10. There are only 17 days left before the NHL amateur draft, and another four before the free agent market opens.

In short, we’re getting into the swing of things, Canadiens fans.

Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes are aware that the summer of 2025 will be even more important than the summer of 2024, which was more important than the summer of 2023. And so on..

We’ve been hearing the names of several players who would be available for a few weeks now. Nicolas Hague in particular..

Last night, James Mirtle confided that Alex Tuch could be shopped by the Sabres GM.

Tuch, 29, is just one year away from full autonomy, and if Kevyn Adams feels that Tuch won’t extend his deal with the Sabres, the Sabres GM will probably trade him so as not to lose him for nothing. This could happen at the next trade deadline, but it could also happen by the end of June.

Frankly, I don’t see why Alex Tuch would want to sign a new contract with the Sabres; the team hasn’t made the post-season playoffs in 14 years, and a lot of good players come to wish they’d left Buffalo.

Tuch is a 6’4 right winger who has just completed a 36-goal season. Even if the Canadiens’ #1 need is at center, adding a guy like Tuch would greatly help the Habs. Especially in the playoffs…and especially at a cap hit of only $4.75 million!

But Tuch is going to be expensive. In assets and in salary in a year’s time (because you don’t go out and get a guy like him for just one year, when you’re still rebuilding).

Could perhaps playing alongside his brother Luke help the Habs attract Alex? Maybe, but..

But Luke has only played eight of the Rocket’s 13 playoff games. The kid’s not about to play in Montreal..

Whatever. I still dream of seeing the Tuch brothers and the Xhekaj brothers in Montreal one day. Unfortunately, brotherhood doesn’t work like it used to in Montreal. #Kostitsyn #Xhekaj

And while we’re at it, why not try to pick up J.J. Peterka and/or Tage Thompson in Buffalo? You’re missing 100% of the chances you don’t take, right?


Overtime

– Last week, I sat down with Jemcee. The result is a damn fine podcast (The Show Gang). Good viewing.

– Olivier Renard’s Fernando Alvarez has been loaned out to an Argentine club. His time with CF Montreal is over.

– Good question.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content