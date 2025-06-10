Skip to content
News

Martin McGuire: Mitch Marner in Washington… Why not?
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images
Mitch Marner is probably the most popular name in the NHL right now.

He’s the talk of the town because in less than a month, on July 1, the forward will be testing the free agent market.

And right now, everyone’s asking the same question: what will he do?

His name has already been linked to several clubs.

Which ones? The Hurricanes, Kings, Panthers, Blackhawks, Golden Knights…

But last night, on 98.5 FM, Martin McGuire raised an idea that deserves attention.

What if Marner decided to move to Washington, to join the Capitals, who already have several good players in place?

(Credit: Getty Images)

The Capitals will have around $10 million to spend this summer, and to make room for Marner, we’d have to see Chris Patrick (GM) make a trade or two.

But we know that in the NHL… things can change quickly.

The idea is interesting for Marner because in Washington, he’d be really well surrounded. The Caps have three excellent center players in Dylan Strome, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Connor McMichael, so he’d be assured of playing with a guy who can complement his games.

And if he wants to give himself a chance to win… in Washington, that would be ideal because the Capitals aren’t necessarily old and because they’re likely to be good for several more years.

(Credit: DailyFaceoff)
But in all of this, we also have to think about the fact that Alexander Ovechkin will be leaving soon.

And that’s where the idea of bringing in a Mitch Marner to replace Ovi – both on the ice and on the payroll – makes sense.

The Caps could give themselves an opportunity to get a star player who can play in Washington for a long time. Marner (28) is not old, he still has several years of quality left in his body and we know that his talent is undeniable too.

I really like Martin McGuire’s idea.


Overtime

– I like it.

– If the Panthers win, Sam Bennett must go home with the trophy.

– Oh.

– Coming up…

– A $10,000 fine for Jake Walman.

