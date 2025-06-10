Lane Hutson: winning the Calder and signing a big contract go hand in hand

People criticizing Connor Bedard that he’s been a “bust” so far in his first 2 season in the #NHL and that he’s overhyped….
For comparison, look at Nathan MacKinnon’s first 4 years in the league. His first two years were worse than Bedard’s and he had help….smdh #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/GlAW51Q7lS – AJB (@Arjun_AJB15) March 24, 2025
“Evan Bouchard is second to Cale Makar for the best defenseman in the league.”
O-Dog has a scorching hot take and claims Bouchard is the second best defenseman in the NHL behind Makar.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/i6px4n2Qem – OverDrive (@OverDrive1050) June 5, 2025
Your Calder Memorial Trophy winner, Artemi Panarin. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/9SIdu9DUUY
– Chris Kuc (@ChrisKuc) June 22, 2016
The Calder to Lane Hutson: it wasn’t even close, and it wasn’t supposed to be either. pic.twitter.com/I664XVWAcz
– Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) June 10, 2025
overtime
Gilles Villeneuve’s legacy told by those closest to him https://t.co/iM1KErxrd9
– Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) June 10, 2025
Luke Cavallin named playoff MVP
The Lions goalie won 15 of his 20 playoff outings, maintaining a goals-against average of 1.53 and a save percentage of .948. Congrats, Cavy! pic.twitter.com/vq7czARPJM – xy – Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) June 10, 2025
Hopefully he can get another chance to shine elsewhere. https://t.co/FiAl0cAQ4U
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 10, 2025