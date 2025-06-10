Skip to content
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Lane Hutson wants his mother back in Montreal next year
Credit: Getty Images
As you probably know, Lane Hutson has won the Calder.

So, officially, he’s the best rookie player of the 2024-2025 season. The voting wasn’t particularly close – and those who have seen him play will understand why.

The Habs now have their first Calder recipient since Ken Dryden, who had a few words to say about the American defenseman’s achievement. #WellDone

The Habs defenseman spoke to the media following the NHL’s announcement.

Being a humble guy, he didn’t hesitate to give credit back to his family and loved ones. Without them (and many other people, including the staff in Montreal), he wouldn’t be where he is today.

For example, the fact that his mother was the one he was living with in Montreal this season was a big help.

And in front of the media, he wasn’t afraid to say that he didn’t want the recipe to change: his mother is invited to spend the next hockey season at his place in Montreal again. And what about Ivan Demidov?

What else do I remember?

Lane Hutson was in a Boston arena when he spoke to the media. He’s at an event to try on hockey stock and clearly, he never stops thinking about hockey. Good for him.

Following Marco D’Amico’s questions, he gave love to all those who encourage him in Montreal. He also reiterated that he sees himself as a long-term player with the Canadiens, to no one’s surprise.

But we don’t know if he’s negotiating right now.


extension

– Reminder: in 2026 and 2027, Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov will not be eligible for hostile offer sheets.

