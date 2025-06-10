Lane Hutson wants his mother back in Montreal next year

The last Habs player to win the Calder, Ken Dryden, passes the torch to Lane
The last Habs player to win the Calder, Ken Dryden, passes the torch to Lane #GoHabsGo – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 10, 2025
– HFTV (@HFTVSports) June 10, 2025
Lane Hutson thanks fans for the support he received from the fans and the energy they gave him and the team.
Sees himself staying with the Canadiens long-term and believes there is something special brewing in Montreal. – Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) June 10, 2025
This is due to being 10.2(c) RFAs in the NHL’s CBA, as having played less than three professional seasons before their entry-level contracts expire.
A professional season is defined by the CBA as playing a minimum of 10 games (AHL/NHL, in-season + playoffs). – Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) June 10, 2025