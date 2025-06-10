Lane Hutson wants his mother back in Montreal next year

The last Habs player to win the Calder, Ken Dryden, passes the torch to Lane The last Habs player to win the Calder, Ken Dryden, passes the torch to Lane #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/rkD0AMYiPk – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 10, 2025

Bro lives at the hockey rink at this point pic.twitter.com/ppun4sGNqH – HFTV (@HFTVSports) June 10, 2025

Lane Hutson thanks fans for the support he received from the fans and the energy they gave him and the team. Sees himself staying with the Canadiens long-term and believes there is something special brewing in Montreal. – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) June 10, 2025

This is due to being 10.2(c) RFAs in the NHL’s CBA, as having played less than three professional seasons before their entry-level contracts expire. A professional season is defined by the CBA as playing a minimum of 10 games (AHL/NHL, in-season + playoffs). – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) June 10, 2025

As you probably know, Lane Hutson has won the Calder.So, officially, he’s the best rookie player of the 2024-2025 season. The voting wasn’t particularly close – and those who have seen him play will understand why.The Habs now have their first Calder recipient since Ken Dryden, who had a few words to say about the American defenseman’s achievement. #WellDoneThe Habs defenseman spoke to the media following the NHL’s announcement.Being a humble guy, he didn’t hesitate to give credit back to his family and loved ones. Without them (and many other people, including the staff in Montreal), he wouldn’t be where he is today.For example, the fact that his mother was the one he was living with in Montreal this season was a big help.And in front of the media, he wasn’t afraid to say that he didn’t want the recipe to change: his mother is invited to spend the next hockey season at his place in Montreal again. And what about Ivan Demidov?What else do I remember?Lane Hutson was in a Boston arena when he spoke to the media. He’s at an event to try on hockey stock and clearly, he never stops thinking about hockey. Good for him.Following Marco D’Amico’s questions, he gave love to all those who encourage him in Montreal. He also reiterated that he sees himself as a long-term player with the Canadiens, to no one’s surprise.But we don’t know if he’s negotiating right now.– Reminder: in 2026 and 2027, Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov will not be eligible for hostile offer sheets.