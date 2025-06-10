Draft: A top-5 team wants to move down, while the Penguins (11th) want to move up

Credit: This time of year in the NHL is always one of my favorites. The rumors, the upcoming draft, the opening of the free agent market… It’s all very exciting for hockey fans. And what’s really exciting lately is the fact that we’re hearing so much about the upcoming draft. For example? According to Grant McCagg, […]

This time of year in the NHL is always one of my favorites.

The rumors, the upcoming draft, the opening of the free agent market…

It’s all very exciting for hockey fans.

And what’s really exciting lately is the fact that we’re hearing so much about the upcoming draft.

For example?

According to Grant McCagg, there’s a team in the top-5 that would like to draft a particular player – and the team could back out of selecting the player in question because he might be available a little lower down .

Hearing that a team picking in the top five has targeted a player who will be available after the top ten, and is willing to trade down if the right offer comes along. I will post it in a special draft article for subscribers this weekend. https://t.co/qhnglD9RVA – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) June 10, 2025

Remember that the top-5 includes (in order) the Islanders, Sharks, Hawks, Mammoth and Preds.

Ah… and there’s also the Penguins (11th selection in the first round) who want to move up too.

Jeff Marek: The Penguins are looking to move up from pick 11 in the first round – The Sheet – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 10, 2025

Could we see a deal happen between the Penguins and one of the five clubs named above?

I’d fall off my chair to see the Islanders trade the 1st pick. Mathieu Darche just got here… and that would be a pretty special move.

I don’t see the Sharks and Hawks backing down either, because at #2 and #3, there will be some very good players still available.

On the other hand… for Utah and Nashville, I get the impression that anything can happen.

But let’s not forget that the Canadiens have two first-round picks (#16 and #17), and it’s not impossible that Kent Hughes could try to move up a few spots to select the player he really wants.

It would take a lot to move up into the top-5, and you have to wonder how realistic that really is . On the other hand, the Canadiens’ GM has shown in the past that he’s capable of pulling a rabbit out of his hat to improve his team if need be… and knowing that a club would like to break out of the top-5, maybe this would be a chance for Hughes to hit a home run.

Do I believe it? Not necessarily. But if the possibility is on the table… that’s something.

– Lane Hutson has the support of his teammates.

– Well deserved.

Lane Hutson’s work ethic made him the fourth defenseman in the modern era to lead all NHL rookies in scoring.@EricEngels looks at how that put him over Macklin Celebrini and Dustin Wolf to capture the Calder Trophy. https://t.co/gAhhGoJICH – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 10, 2025

– Solid.

Walman has also been fined another $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct for spraying the Panthers bench with a water bottle

pic.twitter.com/r9rTRGXKR8 – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 10, 2025

– Things are going well for Kirk and the Jays.