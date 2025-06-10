Chris Kreider: Rangers in advanced talks with Ducks

Over the past season, Chris Kreider’s relationship with the Rangers has not been a happy one. We learned that the club was trying to trade him… and it came out of the blue.

After all, he’s a big part of that line-up, and was coming off 52-, 36- and 39-goal seasons.

But clearly, in 2024-25, it didn’t work out. The veteran still scored 22 goals in 68 games, but only eight assists. And seeing him sidelined at some point during the season sent a strong message.

So we wondered if Kreider would be on the market again this summer… and now, in the last few minutes, Frank Seravalli has reported that there are “advanced discussions” between the Rangers and the Ducks about Kreider.

And no, they’re not discussing his favorite meal: it would be for a deal sending Kreider to Anaheim.

Sources say #NYR and #NHLDucks are in advanced discussions on a deal that would send Chris Kreider to Orange County. No semantics: there is NO DEAL at this moment in time. But there is interest – and a framework. Both teams had other irons in the fire today. We’ll see on Wed. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 11, 2025

Seravalli insists, however, that there is no agreement at present. That said, there is a basis in place… and it could move as early as tomorrow.

However, both teams are working on other issues at the moment. That’s why there’s no deal in place right now.

We know that the Ducks want to be aggressive this summer, and in Kreider, they would be getting their hands on a big power forward who could perhaps relaunch his career away from New York. After all, he was still a very useful player before his 2024-25 season… and it’s logical to think that his relationship with the team has affected his performance.

For a young team like the Ducks, a guy like Kreider could help both on the ice and in the dressing room.

We’ll keep an eye on everything tomorrow, but it’s not impossible that Kreider will become a Duck before long. To be continued.

Extension

Remember that Kreider has just turned 34 and is still under contract for two years at an annual salary of $6.5 million.

He can also submit a list of 15 teams to whom he refuses to be traded… but it’s safe to assume that if discussions with the Ducks are “advanced”, they’re unlikely to be on his list.