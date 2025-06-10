Bet-O-Game: One bet available for Crosby’s next destination (and Montreal is listed as 2nd favorite)

The Penguins’ situation isn’t great.

The club doesn’t have many resources for the future, but can still count on experienced players on the team.

That said, because of the uncertainty in Pittsburgh, Sidney Crosby’s future is the talk of the town. He’s loyal to his club, but to see him end his career with an organization that’s going nowhere… it’s illogical in many people’s eyes.

In the end, he’ll make the ultimate decision.

If he wants out, he’ll ask to be traded. Because no: Kyle Dubas isn’t going to send #87 elsewhere without his permission. That would be bad form, especially since Crosby deserves to make his own choice.

For what it’s worth, on sports betting site Mise-o-jeu, there’s a category involving Crosby.

Which team will Sidney Crosby play for in his next NHL regular-season game?

And the question being asked is:

There are five different odds for those who want to have a little fun. We’re talking about…

Pittsburgh Penguins (1.06)

Montreal Canadiens (20.00)

Colorado Avalanche (25.00)

Toronto Maple Leafs (40.00)

Vegas Golden Knights (45.00)

If we take out the Penguins, we can see that the Canadiens is the most popular team for a potential transaction on the Mise-o-jeu site, which is special.The Habs and NHL site has also written on the subject.

It’s unclear at this point whether Sidney Crosby will decide to end his career in Pittsburgh.

But what we do know… is that he hates to lose – he’s said so many times since the start of his career – and that’s where we could see him ask for a trade if he wants to give himself the best chance of winning.

And at 37 – almost 38 – Crosby is nearing retirement too.

On the other hand, to see that there are bets available for his next potential destination is unique too.

Seeing Crosby in the uniform of a club other than the Penguins, it seems like it would be a bit weird… but we agree: he really deserves to end his career on good terms.

And there’s no indication that the Penguins will be able to offer him that opportunity right now.

