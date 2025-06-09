The Islanders have hired two assistants and Pascal Vincent is not one of them

Credit: Pascal Vincent’s future in Laval has been the talk of the town for some time now. There are rumours that he’ll be leaving the Rocket to join an NHL team, and there’s talk that he’ll be back in his position with the Rocket next season… At the moment, it’s a little difficult to come to […]

Pascal Vincent’s future in Laval has been the talk of the town for some time now.

There are rumours that he’ll be leaving the Rocket to join an NHL team, and there’s talk that he’ll be back in his position with the Rocket next season…

At the moment, it’s a little difficult to come to a definite conclusion about the main interested party.

But the more things go on, the more NHL teams are hiring assistant coaches.For example?Last week, the Lightning hired an assistant who is not Pascal Vincent.

And, today… we learn that the Islanders have two new assistants and that Vincent isn’t one of them.

#Isles News: The New York Islanders announced today the hiring of Ray Bennett and Bob Boughner as Assistant Coaches. They will join Head Coach Patrick Roy’s staff, including returning Assistant Coach Benoit Desrosiers and Goaltending Coach Piero Greco.https://t.co/7ly2leNzYs – New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) June 9, 2025

Benoit Desrosiers keeps his job, but the Isles have also hired Ray Bennett and Bob Boughner to help Patrick Roy behind the bench.

Pascal Vincent’s name had been circulating on Long Island.

The idea of Patrick Roy taking on the Rocket to complete his group of assistants was on the table… and obviously, that’s a scenario we’ll have to forget.

But then again, seeing the clubs hire guys and seeing that it doesn’t involve Pascal Vincent, it does raise some questions.

Did the clubs see that the Rocket head coach made questionable (?) decisions in the playoffs regarding the use of his goalies?Are clubs afraid to hire him after seeing the Rocket crucified in the Eastern Final against the Checkers, even though the Laval outfit finished 1st overall in the AHL?

Or does all this mean that, right now, there’s a better chance of Vincent staying in Laval than of him leaving for the NHL?

Clearly, the file refuses to die, and that’s why there’s uncertainty at this level.

On the other hand… time is starting to run out for him if he wants to get back to the big league, and that’s why right now, I really believe in the scenario of seeing him stay in Laval for next season (at least).

