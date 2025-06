The Canadiens don’t care about the Trois-Rivières Lions championship

Credit: As you’ve probably seen, the Trois-Rivières Lions are the new ECHL champions. The Habs’ feeder club is officially affiliated with the Habs, but it’s not often you feel the connection with the Canadiens. And here’s further proof. Because it took the Habs more than 24 hours to acknowledge the Lions’ victory on Twitter. And let’s […]

Congratulations! – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 9, 2025

– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 5, 2025

Hehe! – Matthew Vachon (@MatthewVachon_) June 3, 2025

overtime

This NBA Final is at another level. Wonder what MJ and the rest of the funky bunch thinks about this 2 teams…beautiful beauty contest. Thank the good lord hockey still exists. – Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) June 9, 2025

McDavid being 5th on this list with just 92 games played is PURE INSANITY pic.twitter.com/jlQmKYQXS7 – BarDown (@BarDown) June 9, 2025

This time, there was no miracle Pacers comeback https://t.co/hIrb8Qjhwz – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 9, 2025

As you’ve probably seen, the Trois-Rivières Lions are the new ECHL champions.The Habs’ feeder club is officially affiliated with the Habs, but it’s not often you feel the connection with the Canadiens. And here’s further proof.Because it took the Habs more than 24 hours to acknowledge the Lions’ victory on Twitter. And let’s just say it was a rather… sobering mention on the part of the Canadiens.And it’s not as if the Canadiens never publish anything.After all, the club retweets NHL posts for games involving the Oilers and Panthers. The club cheers on Montrealers in the NBA Finals. The club loves the video of Sean Monahan being honored by Meredith Gaudreau and the NHL. #BillMastertonBut his ECHL club-school? Barely a word.By necessity, people in Trois-Rivières feel that the club they cheer for/cover isn’t really part of the big Montreal Canadiens family.And we’re not just talking about the fans here.After all, it’s worth noting that when journalist Matthew Vachon announced that Samuel Montembeault had travelled to see a game in the final , he received a comment to the effect that the goaltender was the only member of the Habs who cared about the Lions. And he didn’t deny it.The Canadiens’ attention is mostly on the Rocket and the top prospects playing around the world. And the big prospects often don’t play in the Mauricie region. It’s only natural.But a simple “congratulations” 24 hours late doesn’t sound too good.– Really?– Wow.– Speaking of the NBA Finals.