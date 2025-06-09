Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

The Canadiens don’t care about the Trois-Rivières Lions championship
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The Canadiens don’t care about the Trois-Rivières Lions championship
Credit: As you’ve probably seen, the Trois-Rivières Lions are the new ECHL champions. The Habs’ feeder club is officially affiliated with the Habs, but it’s not often you feel the connection with the Canadiens. And here’s further proof. Because it took the Habs more than 24 hours to acknowledge the Lions’ victory on Twitter. And let’s […]
As you’ve probably seen, the Trois-Rivières Lions are the new ECHL champions.

The Habs’ feeder club is officially affiliated with the Habs, but it’s not often you feel the connection with the Canadiens. And here’s further proof.

Because it took the Habs more than 24 hours to acknowledge the Lions’ victory on Twitter. And let’s just say it was a rather… sobering mention on the part of the Canadiens.

And it’s not as if the Canadiens never publish anything.

After all, the club retweets NHL posts for games involving the Oilers and Panthers. The club cheers on Montrealers in the NBA Finals. The club loves the video of Sean Monahan being honored by Meredith Gaudreau and the NHL. #BillMasterton

But his ECHL club-school? Barely a word.

By necessity, people in Trois-Rivières feel that the club they cheer for/cover isn’t really part of the big Montreal Canadiens family.

And we’re not just talking about the fans here.

After all, it’s worth noting that when journalist Matthew Vachon announced that Samuel Montembeault had travelled to see a game in the final, he received a comment to the effect that the goaltender was the only member of the Habs who cared about the Lions. And he didn’t deny it.

The Canadiens’ attention is mostly on the Rocket and the top prospects playing around the world. And the big prospects often don’t play in the Mauricie region. It’s only natural.

But a simple “congratulations” 24 hours late doesn’t sound too good.


overtime

– Really?

– Wow.

– Speaking of the NBA Finals.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content