Rumor Corner: Watch the Ducks for Aaron Ekblad
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
The Anaheim Ducks are a club to watch this summer. Especially in the free agent market…

After a few difficult seasons, the club would like to take advantage of the off-season to help the guys in place get to the next level. It could be Mitch Marner, who knows…

But then Marco D’Amico, along with Shaun Starr, brought Aaron Ekblad’s name into the conversation.

The Ducks are looking for a big defenseman, and the Panthers are likely to lose him this summer. Seeing him go to Anaheim to a club with money and a desire to improve, might make sense.

D’Amico, who raised the name without referring to it as official info, recalled that Ducks coach Joel Quenneville knows Ekblad well…

The good thing about the approaching summer season is that rumors abound. So there are plenty of things to keep an eye on in the market for available players.

For example?

1. At the moment,Arthur Staple of The Athletic believes there are only three untouchables in New York. Igor Shesterkin, Artemi Panarin (who’s a year away from free agency) and Adam Fox.

This means that, at the right price (clearly not at a discount), Alexis Lafrenière could make a move?

2. Could the Toronto Maple Leafs keep Max Pacioretty, who did well in the playoffs? According to James Mirtle, there’s an increasing chance that the former Canadiens player will stay in the Queen City.

Interesting…

3. Speaking of staying with his team: it wouldn’t be surprising to see Brad Marchand choose to stay in Florida. He’s good there, he’s loved there and we can’t see why he’d want to leave.

To be continued in due course.

4. Also in James Mirtle’s piece, we learn that the chances of Sam Bennett becoming a free agent and leaving the Florida Panthers are slim, right now.

And that makes sense. If I were him, I wouldn’t want to leave either.

5. Today’s theme: don’t leave. Because, according to Pierre LeBrun (The Athletic), expect Jon Cooper to get a contract extension by the start of the next campaign, which is the last of his current deal.

What does this mean for Pascal Vincent?

6. According to what Frank Seravalli said and what TVA Sports reported, Samuel Girard’s name is circulating more and more. He’s likely to leave Denver this off-season.

Will he be in demand at $5 million a year for two more seasons? Watch this space.


