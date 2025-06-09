Rumor Corner: Watch the Ducks for Aaron Ekblad

The New York organization would like to make some very big changes https://t.co/8FbuCxZSKh – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 8, 2025

Looking at the NHL rumour mill with free agency 3 weeks awayhttps://t.co/25yFJbrxh6 – James Mirtle (@mirtle) June 9, 2025

Could Brad Marchand stay with the Panthers?https://t.co/iK9NZMMmni – RDS (@RDSca) June 9, 2025

Stanley Cup Final observations: Bennett’s price tag, McDavid’s ‘walk-on-water’ moment, Bobrovsky and more. From me and@reporterchris https://t.co/PMcL05AFP3 – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 9, 2025

overtime

#CFMTL this Monday morning at the Nutrilait Centre. 1. Giacomo Vrioni is back with the group and without constraints. 2. Dominic Iankov and Dawid Bugaj are also back with the regulars. 3. Owen Graham-Roache is here; he was with the Canadiens U17 team in Spain. He… pic.twitter.com/SmyawAtngC – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 9, 2025

Kelly Cup: the Lions prepare their parade in Trois-Rivières https://t.co/bNcAIDpeD9 – Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) June 9, 2025

A.J. Greer will play his first game in this final against the Oilers. He says he’s fully recovered from his lower-body injury. – J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) June 9, 2025

RNH on ice for Oilers morning skate. His availability for tonight is in question. – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 9, 2025