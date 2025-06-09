Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Mitch Marner to Vegas, Mikko Rantanen to Toronto: an aborted deal that would have changed everything
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Mitch Marner to Vegas, Mikko Rantanen to Toronto: an aborted deal that would have changed everything
Credit: Getty Images
The Carolina Hurricanes spent last summer at the heart of the Martin Necas rumour mill. And why? Because the guy clearly didn’t want to stay in town long-term.

And finally, without much fanfare, he left for Colorado during the season.

The reason it didn’t cause much of a stir, for a guy of his calibre, was that Mikko Rantanen, at the end of his contract and with no extension in place, came to town in return.

Rantanen never wanted to stay, and left at the deadline for Dallas… with a big contract waiting for him in Texas.

Since then, it’s easy to see why the Carolina club is looking for a top-notch star. Because even if Logan Stankoven went the other way, he’s not a big name.

Mitch Marner, though struggling in the playoffs, is a big name. And we know that Carolina tried to pick him up in recent months, but it didn’t work out.

In fact, at the deadline, a Mikko Rantanen for Mitch Marner trade was discussed. But the Torontonian didn’t want to lift his no-movement clause to go to Carolina… who will no doubt try to lure him back this summer.

But did you know that the Maple Leafs and Hurricanes also discussed, at the deadline, another scenario involving Mitch Marner and Mikko Rantanen… but without the Canadiens heading to Carolina?

In fact, James Mirtle (The Athletic) is talking about a three-team deal: Rantanen to Toronto, Marner to Vegas and something else to Carolina to complete the package.

We don’t know if Marner felt like saying yes to that, but you’d think that with a new baby in the family, he’d have said no to finishing the season anywhere but at home.

But what put the brakes on the project was what the Golden Knights would have given the Hurricanes. It would have been an historic transaction…

The Hurricanes preferred to send Rantanen out West (Dallas) for Stankoven, but also for two first-round picks and two other third-round picks.

What did Vegas offer? Will the club be able to make room for Marner this summer? Who knows.


overtime

– Oh well.

– The subject is the talk of the town.

– Who will win tonight?

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content